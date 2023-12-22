Is Your Organization Action Obsessed?

Sometimes doing nothing is more useful than getting all those things on the to-do list done.

Doesn’t getting something done feel good? Getting that checklist completed (or almost completed) at the end of the day? Oh, it’s a joy. Yet, you can easily get swept up in this perpetual motion, which can inhibit the generation of new ideas, impede change, and cause burnout – especially within organizations.

But first, why do people prefer doing something over doing nothing?

In a 2007 study, researchers analyzed 286 professional soccer penalty kicks. They discovered goalkeepers almost always jump right or left because the norm is to jump — a preference for action. The goalkeepers jumped to the left 49.3 percent of the time, to the right 44.4 percent of the time, but stayed in the center only 6.3 percent of the time. Analysis revealed the kicks went to the left 32.2 percent, to the right 39.2 percent, and to the center 28.7% of the time. This means the goalkeepers were more likely to stop a kick if they had just stayed put. When the researchers asked why, the goalkeepers said they would regret allowing a goal more if they remained in the center than if they dived to the right or left. Put another way, the goalkeepers wanted to be seen as doing something, even if that something was wrong.

This is what is called Action Bias. The tendency to think that value can only be realized through action. This causes people to default to action, rather than restraint, even when both are reasonable options.

Leaders often believe people who are doing the most stuff are creating the most value. But in many cases, it’s the employee who doesn’t act quickly or often — who restrains yourself — who ends up affecting real change. The Chinese have a name for it: “wu wei” – sometimes called “non-doing”. Thinking, observing, exploring, or simply waiting are all work. Just because no movement or stress is observed, doesn’t mean nothing important is taking place. You think you see a lack of work, but this is colored by Action Bias.

Action bias has infected the way you perceive valuable work – even more so in a virtual world. Being overly action-oriented and over-relying on an action-oriented mentality causes you to push for solutions without doing adequate analysis first.

The ability to think before you act, being deliberate, and surveying a situation are essential traits of a good leader. Leaders are decisive and courageous in their decision-making, but great leaders also know when to strategically pause if a delay provides an advantage. Sometimes, there’s genius in waiting. The question to ask is whether your organization’s actions are simply the result of Action Bias and momentum which you cannot resist, or if it’s the work of thoughtful and strategic decisions. After all, you should always better understand the purpose and consequences of your actions.

