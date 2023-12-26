Why Your Strategy Isn’t Working

You’ve used all the best practices and gone to all the right conferences. Yet, you’re still struggling to get traction. But it’s not for the reasons you think.

You often spend months (sometimes years) putting together a strategy to grow your organization. However, these strategies are often abandoned, changed, or lose momentum within a year or less. Why? How is it that you spend so much time, money, resources, and effort in creating a strategy, which becomes proverbially obsolete once the rubber actually meets the road? Here are the top 6 reasons why it happens:

Your strategy isn’t a strategy A strategy that is comprised of only goals is not a strategy. Without having a clear understanding of what audience you’re pursuing, what that audience wants, how you’re going to differentiate from the competition, and how you’ll execute all of it, you basically have a wish list of things you want without a way to achieve them. Wishes aren’t a strategic approach.

You haven’t translated the strategy to a department level Even if you have a clear strategy, every department must understand how they can contribute to support it. More often than not, a “corporate strategy” is announced, and departments are left to their own devices to figure out what they should do – and usually, that’s the same things they were doing the day before.

You don’t have the discipline A strategy is a long-term endeavor, not something you change up on a whim. Many companies treat strategy like a campaign – when it doesn’t deliver results in a few weeks or months, it’s scrapped for the next new idea. Your strategy is how you’ll compete in a way that your competitors won’t or can’t. This isn’t just a promotion – it’s how you operate as a business – and aligning those operations takes time.

You don’t have a clear, singular focus Companies that are new to strategy often have a hard time eliminating the things that don’t align with the strategy. Even worse, leaders frequently re-label internal, continuous improvement initiatives as strategic ones, and call it a day. While there are always activities and investments that are operational in nature to keep the business humming, these things are not part of the strategy.

You’re in love with planning Strategy isn’t planning (thank you, Roger Martin!) and many organizations are way more experienced in planning than strategy. Strategy is about making tough choices and harnessing efforts and investments so you can compete more effectively. Planning is about creating initiatives and projects, with timelines, tactics, and budgets. Plans are how you implement the choices made by the strategy, not the strategy itself.

Your strategy isn’t about your target audience When you develop a strategy centered around your own internal needs and desires, you aren’t creating a strategy – you are serving the wrong audience. Customers (and potential customers) are what you’re in business for – and customers determine whether you stay in business. While employees are an integral part, many initiatives focus on what makes things easier for the organization, not the customer, and don’t deliver more revenue or lower costs.

If you are doing any or all of these things, it’s highly likely any strategy you develop won’t gain traction or generate a significant positive impact. Take the time to reconsider your organizational mindset around strategy and start addressing these inhibiting behaviors that thwart success.

