You Don’t Sell Products. You Sell Experiences

Most companies believe they sell products, and why not? No matter the industry, products are the bread and butter of generating revenue. The number of units you sell equates directly to profit. It’s black and white. Yet, at the end of the day, the product is only a part of the purchase. This is often forgotten.

With all the emphasis placed on specifications, facts, and numbers, these companies often come up against plateaued sales, aggressive competitors, or declining market share and double down on communicating the same information over and over again until the customer “gets it.” The problem is that they’ve lost sight of what they are selling.

When you are competing in an environment where your product is considered a commodity, reinforcing the same mundane information ad nauseum limits your marketing and sales effectiveness. Instead, forget the product. Sell the experience.

Yes, it seems counterintuitive, but your story has to go beyond the product to effectively differentiate in the marketplace. There are three keys to expanding your sales story to increase your impact: 1. Make or find new differentiators

If you don’t have any major product differentiators, what differentiators can you create? If there’s no path within R&D to make this happen, you’ll have to look outside the product development department. Can you create unique value through the automation of processes, or customer service? For example, if a customer can transparently see inventory, availability, and shipping times instantly online, eliminating the need for a phone call, it differentiates and elevates the customer experience. It’s sellable. 2. Create a unique and memorable experience

What can you do to shape the customer experience in engaging with your company in a different and better way? Can you provide an on-site inventory management service, so your customer can eliminate downtime? What about using technology to remotely monitor the performance of products, so you can proactively provide replacement components and service before an issue arises on the job? These things are sellable. 3. Do what matters to the customer

Even if there’s not much regarding technology or infrastructure to differentiate and promote (i.e., “sell”), find out what matters to your customer and change your internal processes to create further differentiation. For example, if a customer calls in with a technical question and gets shuffled around among 4 or 5 different people to get their problem solved, can you reduce that down to 2? Or 1? Can you use existing software, such as Zoom, to remotely view the issue and more effectively solve the problem without having to wait for a technician to get into the field? Again, this can be sellable.

At the end of the day, all of these types of experiences help shape your brand, and are opportunities to differentiate your company from the competitors in the marketplace. Even though they might not seem obvious, these opportunities are the keys to differentiation, beyond the product itself. As Albert Einstein said, “Experience is the only source of knowledge”–and a knowledgeable prospect will make a knowledgeable choice.

