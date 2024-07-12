We Make Louse Calls! A Creepy Old Problem Is Being Tackled by a New Group of Entrepreneurs

A typical day for Meredith Riley begins with a phone call from a distraught mother at wit’s end. Riley, the owner of Dandy Strands Head Lice Removal Service in Enid, Oklahoma, is soon at the family’s home with her chair, table, and supplies. The frazzled mom meets her at the door and Riley explains what she is about to do: take charge of the family’s head-lice crisis. First, she establishes which family members are affected. Then the rigorous hair combing begins as she goes through each strand of hair on each head being treated.

Riley, friendly and open, puts the kids and grownups at ease and everyone starts to relax. The aim is to remove any fear and stigma about head lice. “Soon, the kids are giggling and telling me about their favorite Disney movies,” says Riley. “The house comes alive. It’s addicting, honestly–the peace of mind I give families is just amazing.”

Most people would resent being called a nitpicker, which usually denotes an annoying person who finds fault in everything. But Riley and her fellow members of the niche industry that professionally picks unwanted head lice and nits (lice eggs) out of customers’ hair would probably be amused to accept that moniker. The contagious little critters are often a good business proposition; after all, one person’s pain is another’s paycheck. In the past decade or so, there has been a nationwide spike in businesses that will come to your home and discreetly delouse you and yours. National brands are also emerging as entrepreneurs recognize the value of consolidation. While many lice-removal firms are still brick-and-mortar outfits, at-home services currently seem to have the mojo. But Riley, who has 18 years of hands-on experience and has treated upward of a thousand people, cautions self-taught “YouTube trainees”: “If you want to get into this field as a quick, get-rich scheme, this is not the business for you. We deal with a lot of sad situations. You have to have a big heart and want to help people.”

There are plenty of people who need help. Pediculus humanus capitis, better known as the head louse, is a persistent problem. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated six million to 12 million infestations occur annually in the United States, primarily among children ages 3 to 11. That puts their parents and caretakers at risk as well. Head-to-head contact with someone who already has head lice is the most common form of transmission (sharing combs and pillows can also lead to infestations). This type of contact is typical of children playing in playgrounds or at camp. So now ’tis the season to be scratching. Nice weather is lice weather, and it continues into the fall as children return to school.