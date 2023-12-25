Use these for a better 2024.

Can you guess what the 2023 word of the year is for the Merriam-Webster Dictionary? For the Oxford English Dictionary?

Last year, the 2022 words of the year were “gaslighting” and “goblin mode” respectively.

Many of us would guess “Swiftie,” for 2023. But we’d be wrong. Taylor Swift already won Person of the Year. She doesn’t get the word too. However, she does embody these two words. In fact, both of these words describe positive attributes that we should all seek to exemplify. Here’s a list of word of the year contenders, according to Oxford and Merriam-Webster:

beige flag

coronation

covenant

deadname

deepfake

de-influencing

doppelgänger

dystopian

EGOT

elemental

heat dome

implode

indict

kibbutz

parasocial

prompt

situationship

Swiftie

X Are you ready?

For the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the 2023 word of the year is AUTHENTIC. This word catapulted into our vocabulary in the context of social media, AI, celebrity culture, and yes, the workplace.

We heard and read about authentic leadership, authentic brands, authentic apologies, authentic small talk, authentic relationships, and finding our authentic voice.

For the Oxford English Dictionary, the 2023 word of the year is RIZZ. Are you wondering what “rizz” is? I read recently that “rizz” is a derivative of “charisma,” as in “chaRIZZma.” But apparently some celebrity influencers (and my 15 old daughter) dismiss this.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, “rizz” is a slang term that describes one’s “style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.” It can be used as a noun “She’s got serious rizz,” or as a verb, “She’s too busy rizzing up that guy.”

A warning about using the word “rizz.” It is a Gen Z term, and if you claim to have it, then you probably don’t, as explained by Tom Hanks and George Clooney recently on the BBC. That said, having rizz is a good thing, And so is authenticity. May we all seek to exemplify the 2023 words of the year.

