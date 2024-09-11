3 Brilliant Leadership Communication Lessons From the Harris-Trump Presidential Debate

Adopt these skills today to elevate your communication, connect with your audience and show them you care.

In last night’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, the two titans clashed in an intense 90 minutes of communication and strategy. With the stakes sky-high and the candidates polling at a dead heat, every word and gesture carried weight.

As an executive communication coach, I couldn’t help but focus on the tactics both candidates used in their communication tactics, messaging, and body language.

Interestingly, the interruptions this time weren’t as significant as in 2020, thanks to muted microphones when the candidates weren’t speaking. But the moment when Harris interrupted Trump drew attention. His sharp retort–“Wait a minute. I’m talking now, if you don’t mind, please. Does that sound familiar?”–highlighted the level of intensity both candidates brought to the debate. Whether you’re in a boardroom or delivering a keynote, you can take these three essential communication lessons from the Harris-Trump debate to elevate your communication presence.

1. Track how much you speak. But consider the context. In most conversations, over-talking is a communication misstep. The general rule of thumb? Speak less than your fair share. In a one-on-one meeting, aim for under 50 percent of the airtime. In a group of five, shoot for 20 percent or less. The idea is to balance the conversation, foster collaboration, and avoid “hogging the mic.”

But when it comes to debates, the rules change. Airtime is an asset.

In the presidential debate, Harris spoke for 37 minutes, while Trump held the floor for more than 42 minutes–giving him a five-minute or 14 percent advantage in speaking time. In high-stakes situations like this, speaking longer can be a strategic move. Track the ratio of your airtime but always consider the context. In most contexts, share the mic. In competitive or high-pressure situations, seizing airtime can be a powerful advantage.

2. Eye contact builds trust. Even with a camera. Eye contact is a powerful trust-builder. Research shows we look people in the eye longer when we like them. Similarly, we trust people who maintain eye contact with us longer.

But when you’re speaking to an audience through a camera, the rules shift slightly. The trick is to look directly at the camera to mimic eye contact with your audience, especially when delivering key points.

In the debate, Harris was a master of this technique. When making critical arguments, she looked directly into the camera, connecting with voters and building trust. Trump, on the other hand, often glanced at the moderators, his opponent, or down, which diluted his connection with viewers. Whether speaking in person or on camera, direct your gaze strategically to foster trust and connection with your audience.

3. Focus on others. Always. Empathy is a cornerstone of leadership communication. In every message, make sure your audience knows you care about their needs, challenges, and goals. Focusing on others demonstrates empathy and signals that you’re not just concerned with your own interests.

Throughout the debate, Harris skillfully balanced talking about the voters, her opponent, and herself. Meanwhile, Trump’s messaging was primarily self-focused, something Harris quickly called out: “One thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams, and your, your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first.”

Great communicators keep the focus on others, whether it’s your team, your customers, or your audience. Be empathetic and show that you understand and care about their concerns. The Harris-Trump debate underscored that communication is as much about strategy as it is about delivery. Whether you’re vying for the presidency or leading your organization, whether it’s a high stakes setting or a weekly meeting, mastering your communication style can give you the edge. By tracking how much you speak, leveraging eye contact, and focusing on others, you can win the trust and respect of those you lead.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.