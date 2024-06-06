3 Science-Backed Benefits of ‘High-Quality Listening’

Take your team to the next level by role modeling and encouraging collaborative listening.

Recently, while leading an executive workshop, I provided the participants with a list of 10 communication skills. For each of the skills, I asked participants to rate their personal skill level and the significance of that skill in their career. I was happy to learn that listening skills were top of the list. Listening may be one of the most valuable and underrated communication skills for leaders.

Listening is often framed as a binary choice: passive or active. Passive listening implies a state of quiet reception. This is how most of us listen most of the time. Active listening involves more engagement, such as nodding and making eye contact. This is where we avoid interrupting, politely waiting for our turn to interject and share our opinions. Sound familiar?

This passive-active dichotomy overlooks a critical third level of listening that I advocate: collaborative listening. The definition of collaborative listening is exactly what it sounds like. When we assume a combination of ideas and perspectives will provide the optimal output, we listen to collaborate and create synergy. Recent research in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology labels this highest level of collaborative listening as “high-quality listening” and characterizes it in terms of three things:

Attention

Understanding

Positive intentions Collaborative, high-quality listening means focusing and signaling that you are paying attention, asking clarifying questions to ensure understanding, having positive intention, and assuming a true dialogue will result in the ideal outcome. This list provides a helpful three-point scan to ensure you listen more collaboratively.

The researchers also highlight specific benefits of collaborative high-quality listening that can impact your and your team’s productivity. Whether you’re seeking feedback, providing creative input at a brainstorming meeting, or soliciting input for an important decision, consider these three research-backed benefits of collaborative listening. 1. An improved sense of connection

Of course, people will provide the most honest feedback and the most creative ideas when they feel comfortable. In an environment where we perceive others are listening collaboratively, we feel socially at ease. We also feel connected to the team. The researchers call this “positivity resonance.” 2. Lowered defensiveness

You’ve probably experienced a sense of defensiveness when you hear someone advocating a position that differs from yours. The typical response is to counter-argue, automatically defending your initial ideas almost without thought. The authors highlight that when people perceive that others are truly listening, they will have the self-insight to reflect on their attitudes in a less defensive, more collaborative manner.

3. Decreased polarization There are benefits to diverse opinions. However, extreme polarization is counterproductive. This new research demonstrates that when team members listen collaboratively, they can benefit from a reduction in extreme attitudes. In other words, team members who perceive high-quality listening will be more likely to collaborate and identify common ground.

Role modeling and encouraging a culture of collaborative listening will provide you with the benefits of improved connection, overcoming defensiveness and decreasing polarization. By moving beyond the passive-active listening dichotomy and embracing high-quality, collaborative listening, you can transform the dynamics and success of your team and organization.

