3 Strategies to Combat Ageism at Work

No matter what your age, ageism hurts everyone. Here’s how to cut it from your workplace.

Have you ever consciously tried to appear older or younger than you are? Have you ever deleted the years off your resumé or LinkedIn profile?

Ageism is real, and as an executive communication coach, I’ve seen firsthand how pervasive and insidious ageism can be in the workplace. My clients often ask me whether they can delete years from their resumé. Probably not, especially if you’re on the job market and filling out a form.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But don’t worry, there are things you can do to combat ageism. Recently, when I was on stage, delivering a keynote address to a large audience, someone asked me a perplexing question. I realized that my answer to this question had changed recently. So I paused and declared, “I am 54 years old and still learning!”

After my keynote, several people approached me and specifically complimented me on mentioning my age. Interesting. People seem to appreciate it when we defy the age taboo–especially when we’re old.

Since then I’ve done a lot of research and thinking about this topic, and I’ve identified three ways that you can combat ageism at work. Whether you’re a leader shaping your organization’s culture or a victim of ageism yourself, it’s critical to understand its significance and find effective ways to combat it. The significance of ageism.

Ageism isn’t just about being “too old.” Yes, it often targets those of us who have amassed a wealth of experience over the years, but it can also affect younger professionals. The assumption that younger employees lack wisdom or that older employees can’t adapt to new technologies is a harmful stereotype that stifles potential and undermines team dynamics. The beautiful irony of ageism is that those who perpetrate it may ultimately fall victim to it as well. Imagine a young professional who discriminates against older colleagues for their perceived technological ineptitude, only to face similar biases decades later. It’s poetic justice, a cycle that perpetuates unless we actively work to break it.

Through my work with executive clients, I’ve witnessed the detrimental effects of ageism on both individuals and organizations. It erodes self-confidence, stifles innovation, and fosters a toxic work environment. These clients, both young and old, have shared stories of being overlooked for jobs or promotions, excluded from key projects, or subtly marginalized because of their age. 1. A strong personal brand goes a long way.

Developing your personal brand can help shield you from ageism. Highlight your unique skills, experiences, and accomplishments. Showcase your expertise through speaking engagements, articles, and social media. A well-defined personal brand not only positions you as an expert but it can also make your age an asset. 2. Avoid providing details that encourage others to ‘do the math.’

You’ve probably caught yourself calculating how old other people are when they mention specific years, right? Be mindful of sharing details that allow others to calculate your age.

For instance, instead of mentioning the exact number of decades you’ve been in the industry, focus on your achievements and contributions. Instead of highlighting the exact year you graduated from college, simply say “When I graduated…” Instead of mentioning the specific ages of your children, maybe just say, “my kids.” The idea here is focusing on your experience, rather than focusing on specific years and prompting people to do the math.

3. Call out the elephant in the room. The third strategy to combat ageism at work is to address ageism head-on. If you sense that your age may be an issue, bring it up in a constructive manner. I call this controlling the narrative. For example, you might say, “I might be the eldest in the room, but I also have the most experience in projects like this, which we can all leverage to succeed.” Calling out your age not only acknowledges the potential bias but also reframes your age as an asset rather than a liability.

Ageism is a pervasive issue that undermines the diversity and strength of our workforce. By developing a strong personal brand, being mindful of the information we share, and addressing ageism directly, we can create a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

The beautiful irony of ageism is that eventually, it can affect everyone. Let’s work together to combat it now so that we all can benefit in the future.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.