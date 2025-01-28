Insights from Trump’s Inauguration and the Science of Social Proximity

Who you choose to surround yourself with says a lot about you.

At his 2025 inauguration, President Donald Trump strategically surrounded himself with a notable mix of personalities. From tech billionaires and international leaders to media moguls and sports icons, the attendees reflected a deliberate choice of associations.

Regardless of your political views, the image of this gathering offers a striking case study of how the people you surround yourself with can influence your opportunities, your career trajectory and your personal brand. Research consistently underscores the power of social circles in shaping behavior, success, and identity. Certainly, your communication, what you say and how you say it, shapes others’ perceptions of you. But so too does the company you keep. Trump’s choice of companions—and their strategic significance—aligns with well-established principles of social psychology. Here’s a closer look at the categories of people he surrounded himself with, what the research says about these associations, and how you can apply these lessons to your own professional and personal lives.

Wealthy tech-billionaires: Attendees like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg showcased Trump’s alignment with tech innovation and financial powerhouses. Surrounding oneself with such figures signals ambition, innovation and success.

Global political allies and ideological supporters: Trump welcomed international leaders like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Argentina’s Javier Milei. Their presence reinforced Trump’s global influence and ideological alliances.

Media and entertainment figures: Rupert Murdoch, UFC CEO Dana White, and celebrities like Conor McGregor highlighted Trump’s connection to cultural power brokers. These relationships amplify public visibility and personal branding through media.

Past and present political leaders: The presence of former U.S. presidents and vice presidents (including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Dan Quayle and Mike Pence) added a sense of continuity and legitimacy. What the research says about social proximity In popular culture, you may have heard that we are “a combination of the five people closest to us.” While the statistical causation and the exact number associated with this insight are up for debate, there is little question that the people with whom you associate can shape your identity. Let’s start with the influence of your role models. According to the well-established theory of social learning, observing your role models can shape your behavior and aspirations. Just like how journalists scrutinize Trump’s role models, you might also consider the effect of your personal role models. What about social contagion? Research on social contagion shows that happiness, obesity, and other behaviors can spread through social networks. Looking to change your mood, habits, or behaviors? Consider the moods, habits and behaviors of others in your proximity.

While you are personally influenced by the people around you based on social learning and social contagion, others are also making judgments about you, based on the company you keep. In marketing, brand managers talk about the “brand halo effect,” or the impact of one brand on another. In terms of interpersonal dynamics, those in your proximity signal something about you. Professional and personal implications The image of the strategic associations surrounding Trump at the podium at the 2025 U.S. presidential inauguration offers valuable lessons. Here are three takeaways: Consider the influence of your role models. Be vigilant about who you admire and even more so who you emulate. Understand that your role models’ objectives and behaviors may soon become yours.

Understand that moods and behaviors are contagious. Over time, we adopt the moods and behaviors of the people around us. Simply put, you are well-advised to be conscious of social contagion, and seek to surround yourself with people you truly respect.

The people in your proximity signal something about you. At the inauguration, Trump sought to surround himself with successful, impressive folks. What does the company you keep say about you? Regardless of whether you adopt the habits of those around you, others will make judgments about you based on the company you keep. Trump’s inauguration highlighted the strategic power of surrounding yourself with people who can impact your opportunities and reinforce your personal brand. Curating your social circle with intention is an important consideration in managing your brand and ensuring success.

