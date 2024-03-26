Optimize Your Professional Identity With This Insight

Whether you’re a small business owner, an influencer, a young manager, or a senior leader, we all have a personal brand–whether we choose to strategically manage it or not.

Our goals in managing our respective personal brands can vary widely. When I coach entrepreneurs and business executives on their brands, I first clarify that our goal is not to turn them into influencers or to amass social media followers. Rather, our goal is to help them establish their professional identity.

Once you’re clear on your professional identity, you will benefit from improved day-to-day focus, clarity in your career direction, and elevated confidence. Suddenly, it’s much easier to introduce yourself. Sounds idyllic, right?

When I ask entrepreneurs and business executives what they think the most common mistake is that people make with their brand, there are several common themes that they share.

Many executives say that while they understand the need to promote their strengths, they fear sounding arrogant. Instead of bragging, they hold back on sharing their accomplishments, leaving it to others to derive their value. Other executives lack specificity with their brand. They tell me that their strengths are their broad, general experience, trustworthiness, or friendly personality. For example, serial entrepreneurs and consultants sometimes voice frustration in identifying their superpowers, when they’ve led startups or projects in varied industries and functions. Or folks in the financial sector will share that their brand is focused on their reputation of being trusted and friendly. Aren’t those table stakes? These executives all recognize that these traits are positive, but they lack specificity, and they’re not compelling enough to help them establish a strong personal brand.

Can you guess the most common mistake that people make with their brand? Copying others

The number one most important challenge that executives face when developing their brand is focusing on what makes them unique.

As humans, we are social learners. We’re wired to copy others, which is a fine strategy early in our careers. We look at the successful folks around us and we experiment. When we see someone get promoted or recognized, we consider whether we could do the same. We emulate others. If you continue with this strategy for your entire career, you can become a strong B plus, perhaps even an A minus. But as a successful senior executive, if you want to knock it out of the park, you need to focus on your unique strengths and passions.

Unique is better than better Recently I was coaching a senior vice president who was keen to join the C-suite. When we were preparing him for interviews, I asked him what his superpowers were. His default was to name the common traits that he believed recruiters would value. It took several tries before he shared his unique passions and expertise.

Imagine a scenario where you are the interviewer. You’re looking for a candidate to join your team. Of course, there are several traits that you’re looking for. The successful candidate needs to be hard working, a great people leader, inclusive, and so on. Certainly, we need to recognize and provide examples of these traits in job interviews and in our day-to-day work. But it’s the unique skills and passions that make us stand out.

The most compelling personal brands are the most unique. There’s the tech entrepreneur with exceptional people leadership skills, who manages to get the very best work out of every individual in his firm, not to mention their loyalty. There’s the C-Suite leader whose purpose and expertise is creating global impact. And there’s the CEO whose vulnerability with her team encourages them to be creative, take risks, and innovate. So, if you want to avoid the most common mistake executives make with their brand, ask yourself:

What differentiates me from my peers?

What distinguishes me from the other folks in my organization?

What unique thought leadership helps me stand out in my industry?

What rare skill do I possess that others depend on?

What are my unique passions and expertise? Take a look at the most successful and satisfied people around you. Chances are, they are focused on their unique strengths and passions. Unique is better than better.

