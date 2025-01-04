Want to Boost Your Credibility in 2025? Start by Focusing on Yourself

Start the first 90 days of the new year by elevating your self-awareness, self-introduction and self-confidence.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

As a business owner or leader, success ultimately comes down to driving impact. In my work as an executive communication coach, I’ve had countless conversations with senior leaders about how to drive impact. Time and again, the key factor is credibility. Establishing credibility fuels your ability to influence your internal team, your customers, and your industry. The new year is the perfect time to focus on building that credibility by focusing on your “self” —as in self-awareness, self-introduction, and self-confidence. Here’s your challenge for the first 90 days of 2025: Tackle these three resolutions, in sequence, to elevate your credibility and your impact. 1. Elevate your self-awareness. Self-awareness is foundational to leadership and business success. Self-awareness is not only about understanding your internal thoughts, feelings, and actions, but also about recognizing your external world; what’s going on around you and your impact on others.

Why is this important? Research documented by Dr. Tasha Eurich, author of the book Insight: The Surprising Truth About How Others See Us, How We See Ourselves, and Why the Answers Matter More Than We Think (Crown Currency, 2018), shows that self-aware leaders make better decisions, build stronger relationships, and are more effective overall. Self-awareness also boosts creativity, confidence, and profitability—all critical for business success. Here are some action steps: Focus on internal self-awareness: This is about being aware of your thoughts (thinking about your thinking) and also how you’re feeling physically, in the moment.

Imagine there’s a camera on the ceiling watching you as you interact with others. How are others perceiving you? How are you impacting them? Build a feedback loop: Incorporate regular feedback sessions into your routine. Whether through peer reviews or professional coaching, feedback can reveal blind spots and drive growth. 2. Nail your self-introduction. Every introduction is an opportunity to directly reinforce your personal brand and establish credibility. Whether it’s at a networking event or a team meeting, a polished self-introduction can set the tone for your interactions and influence how others perceive you. I recommend using the “Present, Past, Future” framework:

Highlight relevant experiences that establish credibility. Future: Express enthusiasm about what’s ahead. For example: “Hi, I’m Sarah, and I’m a marketing director focused on optimizing customer experience. I have a background in brand strategy and led campaigns that won multiple industry awards. I’m excited to collaborate with this team to create innovative solutions for our clients.” Here are some action steps: Prepare your introduction: Write out a brief self-introduction using the framework. Practice it until it feels natural.

Tailor your introduction for different audiences. For instance, emphasize leadership skills in a team meeting but highlight technical expertise at an industry event. Listen actively: When it’s others’ turn to introduce themselves, listen attentively. This demonstrates respect and helps you make meaningful connections. 3. Boost your self-confidence. Confidence is about more than just how you feel. It’s also about how you’re perceived. When you exude confidence, others trust you more and are more likely to follow your lead.

In conversations with my executive coaching clients, we talk about developing gravitas—the ability to command attention and respect. Here are three ways to boost your self-confidence and develop gravitas in 2025: Be expansive: Confident people take up space. Remember from number one from above (elevate your self-awareness), that self-awareness is not just mental, it’s also physical. Be aware of your body-language and your posture. Sit or stand up straight.

Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck’s research highlights the power of focusing on learning rather than performance. When you approach challenges as opportunities to grow, you eliminate the fear of failure. As a leader, modeling a growth mindset also inspires your team. Embrace the pause: When you’re nervous, it’s natural to rush through your words. Instead, practice pausing. Taking a deep breath not only calms your nerves but also signals to others that you’re composed and in control. Pausing also provides you with time to collect your thoughts and deliver your message with impact. The first 90 days of the year set the tone for what’s ahead. By focusing on self-awareness, self-introduction, and self-confidence, you’re not just setting resolutions—you’re building a foundation for lasting credibility and impact.

