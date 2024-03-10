What the Research Says About Gender Differences in Communication

Understanding gender differences is one of the most common queries that I get from my clients in my role as an executive communication coach. People are curious whether the patterns that they observe anecdotally are based on bias or whether they are legitimate. Understanding the nuances of gender communication is critical for building a cohesive and inclusive workplace, not to mention to drive business results.

Recognizing that sex is biological and gender is learned, here are three ways we can consider communication differences between men and women:

1. Our propensity to talk 2. Our motivations

3. Our voices Our Propensity to Talk

The common stereotype is that women talk more so than men. Do women take up more than their fair share of the conversation? An analysis of research reveals that if anything, the opposite might be true!

Adam Grant notes the prevalence of “manalogues” in meetings, where men dominate conversations — unless the group consists predominantly of women. Moreover, outside of the boardroom, research in the medical field highlights that female doctors spend an average of two minutes longer talking to their patients. In other words, your female physician may talk more, but only because they spend more time with you than a male physician. It seems that context significantly influences communication dynamics. At work, this means creating environments where both men and women have equal opportunities to voice their thoughts, ensuring diversity of input and perspectives.

Our Motivations While women typically seek to build social connections and relationships, men seek to assert dominance and achieve tangible outcomes. This distinction is pivotal in work settings as it can influence everything from team dynamics to leadership styles.

The research in this area is definitive. Women tend and befriend. They are focused on relationships and emotions. Men are more direct and focused on information sharing.

By recognizing men’s’ “report talk” and women’s’ “rapport talk,” your team can encourage a balanced approach that leverages the strengths of both direct and empathetic communication. Our Voices

The pitch of men’s voices is typically almost one octave deeper than women’s due to their relative testosterone level, the hormone that elongates the vocal cords during puberty. Not surprisingly, women find men with deeper voices more attractive. But this preference may apply to women’s voices as well. You may have heard that British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher took voice lessons to deepen her voice prior to an election — which she then won. According to one academic study, male CEOs with deeper voices are more successful than their higher-pitched peers across several measures: They tend to manage larger companies, make $187,000 a year more, and last in their jobs an average five months longer. A 2015 study concluded that the U.S. presidential candidate with the deeper voice won in every election since Calvin Coolidge.

Plenty of research highlights the benefits of men’s deep voices. The challenge in the workplace is to consider the content of what is being said, regardless of the pitch. Implications for the Workplace

Understanding these communication differences is not merely an exercise in social psychology; it has practical applications for business operations and culture. Here’s how businesses can adapt: Facilitate Balanced Participation: Implement strategies to ensure balanced speaking opportunities, like setting speaking time limits or structuring meetings to include input from all attendees.

Implement strategies to ensure balanced speaking opportunities, like setting speaking time limits or structuring meetings to include input from all attendees. Develop Communication Skills: Offer training to help employees understand and adapt to different communication styles, fostering an environment where diverse modes of expression are not just accepted, but embraced.

Offer training to help employees understand and adapt to different communication styles, fostering an environment where diverse modes of expression are not just accepted, but embraced. Promote Diverse Leadership: Recognize that leadership potential can manifest in various communication styles and support individuals in developing a range of skills, from directness to empathy.

By assessing our respective motivations, propensities to talk, and our voices we can transform our work environments into places where gender differences in communication are not barriers but bridges to greater innovation, understanding, and productivity.

