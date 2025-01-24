What’s Your Apple Juice? 

Make it a goal for this year to recharge before it’s too late.

I recently came across a joke: “What’s another name for an Apple charger?” And it got me thinking…

What keeps you going? You know—that thing that powers you through when life feels impossible, when a new day doesn’t rise with ease but instead feels like navigating turbulent skies. What do you plug into when you need to refuel, refocus, and fire on all cylinders? For some, it’s the stillness of quiet moments, the kind that gently whisper clarity and direction. For others, it’s the rhythm of a brisk morning jog, the cool air making space for fresh thoughts and sharper problem-solving.

Whatever it is for you—I challenge you to identify it and schedule it on your calendar, monthly. I know what you’re thinking…”Why would I do that?” Because too many of us run ourselves into the ground until our bodies force us to stop. Then, once we recover, we swear we’ll never neglect ourselves again—only to repeat the cycle.

Change tactics But what if we were proactive instead of reactive? Think about how many times you’ve seen that dreaded “battery low” warning on your phone or laptop—but you’re so caught up in the task at hand that you ignore it…until your device dies. And then? You’re stuck. No matter how urgent the work was, nothing can move forward until you give it some juice.

The same is true for you. We push ourselves to exhaustion, and when burnout hits, we beat ourselves up because we knew better. So, let this be lesson #1 in being ALIVE in 25: Recharge before you’re depleted.

Reclaim your time Here’s another Apple joke for you: “Why did the apple stop in the middle of the road?”

You probably see where this is going…”It ran out of juice!” This year, reclaim your time. It takes far longer to reboot than it does to simply give yourself permission to rest, release, and revitalize.

No more excuses when it comes to your mental, physical, and spiritual health. You are worthy of prioritizing YOU. So, once again…what’s your apple juice? Whatever fuels you—tap into it as often as you need. Because in 2025, we’re not stopping halfway. We’re setting the bar high, breaking records, and claiming every win we’ve earned.