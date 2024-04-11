The Secret to Flourishing Employees: Recognition in the Workplace

Everyone does better when they feel visible and valued. Here’s how to make sure your team feels this way.

In accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, a tearful Da’Vine Joy Randolph remarked, “I always wanted to be different, but now I realize that I just need to be myself. I thank you for seeing me …” And rather than simply focus on her and her team’s success after winning the 2024 women’s NCAA championship game (her third national title) and finishing a perfect 38-0 season, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley commented, “Caitlin Clark, if you’re out there, you’re one of the GOATs of our game. We appreciate you.” Randolph’s Oscar speech and Coach Staley’s championship post-game speech have one thing in common: Recognition.

Through varied ways, Da’vine and Catilin felt seen — they were made to feel visible and valued, which are needs we share as humans. When employees satisfy these needs at work, they are more motivated, engaged, and productive.

In her latest book Seeing Others: How Recognition Works and How It Can Heal a Divided World, Harvard social scientist Michèle Lamont finds that recognition is the key to helping people flourish. Drawing on over 40 years of research and hundreds of interviews with change agents and pop culture icons who produce narratives of inclusion — i.e., Warner Bros. chairperson Channing Dungey, Handmaid’s Tale writer Bruce Miller, Transparent writer-director Jill Soloway — Lamont shares insights on how we can recognize people and create more equitable environments.

Extrapolating from her previous work and other studies, Lamont points to steps employers can take to make employees feel seen:

Implement inclusive meeting norms. Studies find that managers are more likely to hear and credit the ideas voiced by employees who are White, work full-time (as opposed to part-time), and have been with the company longer. Take the time during meetings to recognize and credit all contributions and ask employees not to interrupt those who are speaking. Solicit opinions from employees who may not be as vocal, rather than simply soliciting them from the White male who works until 7 p.m. and is available 24/7 via email, who, as Lamont notes, is often deemed the ideal worker and bestowed higher status. This will convey to employees that they deserve respect and that their input matters — that they matter. Remove physical structures that denote status differences. An individual’s office or workspace — from its location to the resources, equipment, and support attached to it — sends a message to all employees about the status that the organization bestows on the individual. Fully recognizing employees requires extending equal worth to all, rather than making distinctions explicit through physical workspaces. While a CFO may require dual monitors to work on extensive datasets, they may not need a high-end executive desk in a corner office while the administrative assistant works on a standard desk. Employees’ titles may differ but the dignity with which they are treated should not.

Match employees with senior-level mentors (and not just mentors of color). Recognition in the workplace entails making the invisible, visible. Employees from marginalized groups, including women, people of color, LGBTQ+, and neurodivergent individuals, often go unseen. In addition to experiencing feelings of unbelonging, these employees may lose out on high-profile projects and other opportunities that can advance their careers. Senior-level mentors may advocate on their behalf, provide them with opportunities, and help reduce their marginalization by promoting and integrating them into the organization. Mentoring relationships and organizational support can be more effective in creating inclusive environments than one-off diversity trainings.

By implementing norms, organizing workspaces differently, and providing employees with mentors, we can promote recognition in the workplace. As Lamont observes, “This is not to say that money and power do not matter. But whether people are recognized and afforded dignity is just as important to their flourishing as human beings, just as vital to their drive to be all they can be.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.