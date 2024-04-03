Your Impostor Syndrome Might Really Be Impostorization

When asked whether she ever feels impostor syndrome, Oscar-nominated actress America Ferrera replied, “Yes … But I’ve come to think of the titling of impostor syndrome as victim-shaming and now I’m giving myself a disease that I have … You shrink yourself … The difference of the way that I look at it is, ‘Oh! It’s not my fault that I feel like I don’t belong in this space. Everything from my whole life has told me I don’t belong in this space.’ So, in a way, it’s the most appropriate response you can have. We’re just calling it the wrong thing.”

America is right. We’ve been calling it the wrong thing. It’s impostorization.

Whether you’re an actress or a business owner, you’ve likely heard about impostor syndrome. Coined by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes, the impostor phenomenon refers to feelings of inadequacy and a fear that others will discover that you do not belong in the position that you occupy. While commonly referred to as impostor syndrome, the experience is not a mental disorder recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Studies find that 70 percent of people will experience impostor phenomenon at some point in their lives. Impostor syndrome is the presumed issue when individuals feel inadequate or question their belonging in a position. But the problem with labeling these experiences “impostor syndrome” is that it automatically assumes that the person is the problem and places the onus on them to fix themself.

What if those feelings of inadequacy are not being triggered by a self-perceived deficiency but rather, as in the case of America Ferrera, the environment? Then it’s possible that what you or others are experiencing is impostorization, not impostor syndrome.

I coined and defined “impostorization” as the policies, practices, and seemingly harmless interactions in the environment that make (or intend to make) individuals question their intelligence, competence, and sense of belonging in the positions that they occupy. This is not to say that entrepreneurs do not experience impostor phenomenon. They may, as Barbara Corcoran attests.

So, how do you know if you’re experiencing impostor phenomenon or impostorization?

Identify the trigger. If you’re questioning your competence or qualifications, ask yourself “Why am I feeling this way?” If you’re experiencing self-doubt because of something internal — i.e., you lack a certain skill or qualification, or perhaps you are new to an industry — then it is likely impostor phenomenon. Developing the necessary skills or training may help quiet the inner voice that may say “I can’t.” It is not unusual to question one’s fit when assuming a new role or entering a new industry. It may be helpful to process the self-doubt as a sign that you are stepping outside of your comfort zone and challenging yourself.

If the feelings of inadequacy are surfacing because of something external — i.e., a venture capitalist chose not to invest in your venture or someone questioned your knowledge of a product or service that you, yourself, created — then it is likely impostorization. Women and people of color are likely to experience impostorization. Research finds that venture capitalists tend to ask female entrepreneurs (prevention) questions that focus on avoiding mistakes and guarding against losses. Male entrepreneurs are asked (promotion) questions that focus on accomplishments and advancement.

Differences in these questions reflect biases about competence and likelihood of success and help explain why male entrepreneurs receive more funding than female entrepreneurs. Studies also find that entrepreneurs of color are less likely than white entrepreneurs to receive funding. It is not unusual for women entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs of color to experience doubt not because they are not qualified or fit for entrepreneurship, but because of these biases, microaggressions, and messages that they are exposed to. What they experience in these situations, however, is impostorization, not impostor syndrome. When experiencing impostorization, it is helpful to remind oneself that the feelings of inadequacy are being triggered by biases, not personal deficiencies. Feelings are not facts.

Maya Angelou once said, “The real difficulty is to overcome how you think about yourself.” But is the real issue how you think about yourself, or how others — whether consciously or subconsciously — attempt to make you think or feel about yourself? The former is impostor syndrome; the latter is impostorization.

