If you're curious where the biggest future opportunities lie, look to the tech companies that have deeper pockets for research and development.

According to a new report from MIT and New York City-based consultancy Genpact, more than 500 chief information officers and technology leaders in a variety of industries, including health care and insurance, are focused on these key areas to help drive new ideas and products.

They're focused on artificial intelligence

In the survey, leaders were asked which technologies they will prioritize to achieve their company's goals over the next two years. Focal areas include analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies, followed by migrating data centers to the cloud and robotic process automation. According to Anis Uzzaman, CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures, startups that provide information to patients via mobile applications are at the forefront of the long-term shift in health care.

They're data-driven

Almost all respondents of the MIT study (98 percent) agree that their companies make data-driven decisions to grow value. As for tools to help build a data-driven culture, A.I. and machine learning are priorities for investment. According to the research, companies are looking to this technology to generate predictive insights for more informed decision-making.

They're scrambling to fix hiring challenges