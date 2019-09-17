With 99 days until Christmas, retailers are already feeling the rush of the holidays. Target and UPS have begun hiring for the holiday season; eBay and Etsy have just posted their first holiday ads. And retailers from Anthropologie to Hobby Lobby are already pitching Christmas displays and merchandise. You are no doubt also getting in the spirit, too--between plotting your seasonal sales strategies to amassing inventory for the main event. The excitement is warranted.

Retail sales are expected to grow between 4.5 and 5 percent in 2019, according to Deloitte's latest annual holiday retail forecast. Even amid tough news about rising oil prices and trade tariffs, low unemployment and positive consumer sentiment are expected to help holiday sales exceed $1.1 trillion between this November and January. The survey further notes that e-commerce sales are expected grow 14 to 18 percent, to between $144 billion and $149 billion over the period, up from 11.2 percent growth in 2018.