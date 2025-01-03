5 Employment Law Changes Set to Hit the Workplace in 2025

New legislation and ongoing legal battles mean employers have a lot to keep on top of this year, from pay transparency to workplace safety issues.

With several state and local laws going into effect and a new president about to take office, workplaces of all sizes are sure to experience a 2025 policy shake-up.

And yet, “a lot of business owners around the country aren’t aware of these changes” to employment law, says Alexis D’Amato, director of government affairs for the advocacy organization Small Business Majority. This means they’re also unaware of how these legal changes will impact their businesses. And even for the most knowledgeable founders, she says, “it really will take a village to comply with all these changes coming down the pipeline in 2025.” Here are five policy changes and legal battles employers should keep an eye on this year. 1. More (and better) pay transparency As of 2024, nine U.S. states and seven jurisdictions required some degree of pay transparency, according to HR Morning. But this year, similar laws will take effect in Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, and Vermont. And 10 more states are currently considering similar legislation.

Because each pay transparency law is slightly different, it’ll become more challenging for multistate companies to ensure they’re compliant, says Emily Dickens, head of government affairs at the Society for Human Resource Management. Her advice? “Find the toughest standard in the country” and “figure out a way to provide the information necessary based on that standard.” But 2025 won’t see pay transparency just become more commonplace — it will also become more accurate, says Gartner director Augustus Vickery. While many pay transparency laws require companies to “publish a good faith salary range,” Vickery says some companies have taken advantage of that language. Many Tesla job listings, for example, list salary ranges of $100,000 to $300,000 — which he says is “obviously not the spirit of the law.” But as more states enact legislation around pay transparency, Vickery expects salary range postings will “get more real.” 2. Higher minimum wages According to a report by the National Employment Law Project, 21 states and 48 cities or counties raised their minimum wage on January 1. Five more states, and 23 cities or counties, will do the same later this year. Nearly 80 percent of these jurisdictions will have a minimum wage of $15 per hour or above following the hikes.

Vickery says companies can comply with these new laws using a “hyper-local approach,” which would mean ensuring each job meets the minimum wage requirement in its state. Or you can manage your pay holistically, using one pay range for all employees in the U.S., whether they’re “based in Arkansas or New York State.” Vickery recommends the second option because it allows your “organization to own the narrative” and be clear about its values. But not every company can afford that luxury — especially smaller businesses and those in tight-margin industries, which will be impacted the most by these laws, according to Dickens. For these organizations, the only way to prepare for the change in legislation is to tighten your belt. Be smart about how you “spend the largest line item in your budget,” Dickens says, and consider how you can “stretch [your] resources the most to remain competitive.” 3. Simpler contractor classifications Last January, the Department of Labor issued a controversial final rule on how to classify workers as independent contractors. The ruling walked back a Trump-era classification system, which emphasized just two factors — the employer’s level of control and the worker’s ability to make a profit or loss. Instead, per the new ruling, employers need to weigh six factors.