5 Supreme Court Cases That Could Have a Big Impact on Small Businesses in 2025

Later this week, on January 10, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments regarding the proposed ban on social media giant TikTok. The bill, introduced last spring, requires TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance to sell TikTok by January 19. If it doesn’t, the bill effectively bans TikTok from all U.S. app stores and website hosting services — which could devastate small businesses that rely on it for sales and marketing.

It’s easily the biggest decision on the Supreme Court’s docket this year. But it’s by no means the only case that could impact small businesses. Here are five other SCOTUS cases you need to watch out for this year. 1. Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services Many employees who belong to a majority group — those who are White or heterosexual, for example — have a difficult time winning employee discrimination lawsuits. But that could soon change with Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services. In this case, Marlean Ames, a heterosexual woman, sued her employer for discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act after she was demoted by her supervisor, a gay woman, and replaced by a gay man. Lower courts denied Ames’s claim when she failed to meet the background circumstances rule, a higher standard of proof that some courts require of majority-group petitioners. With this rule in place, “you have to demonstrate not only your traditional Title VII discrimination standards, but [also] that your employer is one of the unusual ones that would discriminate against the majority,” says Sheila Abron, a partner at Fisher and Phillips.

Courts are divided on whether this “additional hurdle” is really necessary, according to Abron, which is why the Supreme Court is hearing the case. She predicts the Supreme Court will rule against it, which will make it easier for majority-group petitioners to win employee discrimination lawsuits. The court is scheduled to hear arguments for this case on February 26. 2. Medical Marijuana v. Horn In 2015, a trucker named Douglas Horn used a CBD product that was marketed as THC-free. When he subsequently failed a company drug test and lost his job, he sued the product’s manufacturers under a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim. RICO was initially implemented “to combat organized crime and criminal enterprises,” says Marc Katz, a partner at DLA Piper, “but it’s used in a wider context today” through civil claims that deal with fraud. Currently, in civil cases, RICO can be used only to recover damages to business or property, not personal damages. But the Supreme Court heard arguments for this case in October and will decide later this year whether Horn can recover his lost wages through the statute.

If the court rules in Horn’s favor, Katz says he could see more plaintiffs filing tortious interference and defamation lawsuits under RICO. “I think we’re going to see more use of the RICO statute to challenge actions that are now challenged in other ways that don’t necessarily carry the same level of damages and risk that a RICO claim would,” he says. This would increase legal expenses and exposure for employers, especially small and medium-size businesses, according to Katz. 3. EMD Sales v. Carrera On November 5, the Supreme Court heard arguments for another case with employment law implications. In this case, three sales representatives sued their employer, food distribution company EMD Sales, claiming the company had misclassified them as exempt from overtime status under the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to Patrick Dalin, partner at Fisher and Phillips, the court’s question here is: “What level of burden is to be put on the employer in establishing that an employee is exempt?” Dalin says most courts hold employers to a “preponderance of the evidence standard” — which simply requires an above-50 percent chance they’re right — while others require a “clear and convincing evidence” standard, which is significantly higher.

Dalin predicts the court will rule in favor of the less demanding standard, as “there’s no language in the [FLSA] that suggests that the employer has some heightened burden of proof.” If, on the other hand, the higher standard is upheld, employees could more easily win wage and hour lawsuits. This would disproportionately hurt small businesses, which lack the resources to fight such litigation, says Beth Milito, executive director of the National Federation of Independent Business’s legal center. (The NFIB filed an amicus brief in favor of the preponderance of the evidence standard.) Dalin adds that it could also “have a chilling effect on employers taking the step to treat employees as exempt.” 4. San Francisco v. Environmental Protection Agency This dispute is centered on the EPA’s Clean Water Act permits. Established in 1972 to protect water from pollution, the act requires industrial and municipal facilities to obtain permits before polluting surface water. If businesses and municipalities meet the water quality standards their permit requires, they are then protected from CWA lawsuits. However, Miltio says, San Fransisco has argued that “there’s absolutely no way that you could comply with” the permit requirements because they’re so vague.