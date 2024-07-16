Biden Administration Aims to Attract Immigrant Entrepreneurs With New Program Update

Since 2021, only 94 non-citizen entrepreneurs have applied to live in the U.S. through the International Entrepreneur Rule.

A federal program intended to help non-citizen entrepreneurs isn’t living up to expectations–but new details on that program might help spur immigrant entrepreneurs to apply.

The International Entrepreneur Rule, created to give foreign-born business owners extra time to apply for visas, has only received 94 applications–and accepted 26–in the past three years, Forbes reported recently. When the rule was first announced in 2017, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency estimated that 2,940 business owners would apply each year.

Foreign-born entrepreneurs have a sizeable economic impact on the U.S. As Inc. previously reported, immigrants were disproportionately responsible for the 2023 boom in U.S. small business creation: One-third of those who started a business last year were immigrants or children of immigrants. To encourage more non-citizens to apply for the IER program, the Biden administration added an in-depth description of the application process, requirements, and the various types of acceptable application materials to the program website last week.

Through the program, foreign-born entrepreneurs can remain in the country for up to five years. But there are several hefty requirements they must meet to get their stay approved.

Only U.S. startups formed in the past five years with the “potential for rapid growth and job creation” qualify, according to the updated USCIS page. The agency quantifies this potential as at least $264,147 in investments and $105,659 in government funding raised in the past 18 months. If a founder’s company does not meet these requirements, they can submit alternate evidence to demonstrate their business’s growth potential. Investments from the applicant or their immediate relatives do not qualify. IER applicants must also have an ownership stake of at least 10 percent and play an active role in the company, per the USCIS. And only three non-citizens can apply per company.

In the last three years, Forbes reported, the USCIS has approved 26 applications to the program, denied 28, and is waiting for additional information from 21 applicants. Data Forbes obtained from the National Foundation for American Policy shows an additional 19 entrepreneurs have withdrawn their applications.

One possible reason the program isn’t as popular as expected: It’s not a visa. If their application is accepted, a business owner can live in the U.S. for two and a half years — a period called parole — through authorization from the Department of Homeland Security. They can then apply to stay for another two and a half years if their company met certain benchmarks during the first parole period. Those benchmarks can be even more difficult to hit: The startup in question must have either received at least $528,293 in funding and created five jobs, or reached that amount in revenue, averaging at least 20 percent in annual revenue growth. Alternative evidence of economic impact is acceptable.