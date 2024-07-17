Dell Sees 23 Percent Drop in Company Satisfaction Score Following Return-to-Office Push

The tech giant told employees in February they would be required to work in-person about three days a week.

Dell, one of several tech behemoths championing the return to office movement, is now facing blowback from employees for its hybrid work policy.

The company’s 2024 “Tell Dell” employee engagement survey revealed a nosedive in the number of employees who are likely to say Dell is a great place to work, Business Insider reported yesterday. This points to growing discontent with the company’s recent one-eighty on their support for remote work.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Dell COO Jeff Clarke said in 2020 that Dell expected 60 percent of its workforce to continue working remotely or working up to two days in-person each week. But this February, the technology company began requiring employees to work in-person at least 39 days a quarter, which translates to about three days a week, or face certain “trade-offs” like not being considered for promotions, Inc. previously reported. Following this, “nearly 70% of all team members who live near a major Dell office opted for a hybrid role,” a Dell spokesperson said over email.

This year’s “Tell Dell” survey results were released to company executives in June, according to BI. Dell’s overall employee net promoter score (eNPS) — which totals the percent of employees who say Dell is a good place to work minus the percent of those who don’t — dropped from 62 to 48 this year. In some small departments, the score was near or at zero, BI reported.

Despite the drop, Dell’s eNPS score is relatively high according to industry benchmarks from employee experience company Perceptyx, said the Dell spokesperson, who added that other questions in the survey showed employees trust their leaders to offer flexibility for work-life balance. Still, Dell employees told BI they felt executives weren’t taking the “Tell Dell” results seriously.

“I don’t think leadership cares about our feedback,” one unnamed employee told the publication. “They just keep rowing in whatever direction they want.”