eBay Is Fronting (a Lot of) Cash to Sellers. Here’s What You Need to Know

The online retailer is offering its U.S. sellers up to $1 million each in financing through a new cash-advance product.

This week, eBay announced its new flexible financing product, Business Cash Advance, which provides capital for online sellers through finance platform Liberis. If approved through the program, small business owners in the U.S. who sell on eBay will recieve anywhere from $500 to $1 million in working capital.

According to the program’s press release, qualified sellers must have three months of sales history with eBay and an average of one transaction each month in order to qualify for the advance. They must also have earned at least $5,000 in total yearly revenue on the platform.

The advance is a form of revenue-based financing. Here’s how it works: Liberis calculates the advance using revenue projections and buys the “future receivables for a fixed fee,” an eBay spokesperson said over email. The seller then pays both the advance and fee back through a set percentage of their daily sales, the spokesperson said. The product is “still a de facto loan,” Christopher Marinac, director of research at financial advisory firm Janney Montgomery Scott, said in an email. And because it’s a non-traditional option, he suspects the fee will be high: “Something north of 10 percent.” Nevertheless, Marinac says, this financial product is “absolutely advantageous to the seller because … they can sell more goods with a line of credit.”

As of 2021, eBay had approximately 17 million sellers on its platform, according to a report by Capital One Shopping. Prospective applicants can learn more or apply on the Seller Capital website.

This is eBay’s second lending product, and it is far from the first online retailer to provide lending options to sellers; Amazon and Walmart offer three similar products. And while Etsy does not provide an in-house financing service, the company invited sellers to apply for cash advances from third-party financer YouLend, according to EcommerceBytes and Reddit posts. Of all the big American sales platforms, Amazon was the first to announce quick and flexible lending products for sellers in 2011. However, a spokesman for the company told Fortune in March that Amazon would stop underwriting loans, effective immediately. A document by Amazon economists leaked to Business Insider suggests the company made this decision out of concern for loan defaults.

Weighed against financial options already available to small-business owners, Marinac believes the eBay cash advance will be competitive, especially for those new to the platform.

“There are plenty of banks who would not back these type of loans, because they’d see recipients as too small and too early stage in terms of, you know, being a seller on eBay,” he says. Still, sellers should consider all their options before committing to eBay, Marinac says: “It’s no different than buying a car: You have to compare with what your other alternatives are.”