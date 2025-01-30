Gen-Z’s Shopping—and Shoplifting—Habits Might Surprise You
In-person shopping is in for many young consumers. So is digital shoplifting.
From the early days of Amazon to the introduction of TikTok Shop, Gen-Zers have watched online shopping grow easier and faster than ever. But now, many digital natives are flocking back to in-person shopping. In fact, according to a recent survey by payment platform Ayden, Gen-Z does more in-person shopping than Baby Boomers. Nearly three-fourths of 18-to-27-year-olds shop in person once a week, while only 65 percent of Boomers do the same.
Specific shopping habits vary by generation. Boomers are more practical: A whopping 90 percent go in-person grocery shopping once a week, compared to 60 percent of Gen-Zers. Young shoppers, on the other hand, like to buy beauty products or luxury clothing in person.
And another recent survey by anti-fraud platform Socure shows that Gen-Z is also more likely to shoplift online. Common strategies for digital shoplifting—which is also called first-party fraud—include falsely claiming that a package never arrived and disputing legitimate transactions.
Four in 10 Gen-Z survey respondents admitted to doing this over the holiday season. That figure is even higher for wealthy young shoppers: More than half of Gen-Zers who earn more than $100,000 per year shoplift online, while only 3 percent of Boomers do the same.
This form of fraud costs businesses more than $100 billion each year, according to Socure. So what they can do?
Make sure your customer service team is trained to handle the risks. “Establish a clear refund policy and train your team to handle complaints efficiently, prioritizing customer satisfaction while safeguarding your business,” Marshal Davis, founder of Houston-based Ascendly Marketing, previously told Inc. “Maintain thorough records of customer interactions, especially around refunds, to inform future strategies and reduce chargeback incidents.”
