Generation Beta Is Here—and It Could Transform the Workplace

The first members of Generation Beta may have been born only three days ago, but experts are already speculating about how they’ll approach their careers. The big prediction? That flexible jobs will win out over traditional careers . That’s according to new research on the generation by Prudential Financial, which includes a literature review, expert interviews, focus groups, and a survey of over 2,008 Americans.

Generation Beta includes those born from the beginning of 2025 to the end of 2039. When they enter the workforce in the 2040s, experts and survey respondents predict that most will forgo conventional career paths.

“I think those days of students finding their pathway in an office will be gone,” Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls Code, told Prudential.

This generation’s focus on flexibility will likely drive a shorter workweek. Three-fourths of survey respondents predict that “Generation Beta will work fewer than five days a week.” But respondents also believe Beta will be a generation of job-hoppers: About 72 percent expect these workers to change jobs 10 or more times throughout their careers. Another 80 percent of respondents think these young workers will pursue three or more “distinct career paths.”