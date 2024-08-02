Is it actually worth it to pay for a hyper-specific national holiday related to your brand? Golden Krust, a White Plains, New York-based Caribbean fast food franchise, says yes.

Each year on National Jamaican Patty Day, the family-owned business sees a general bump in sales, 17-time returns on third-party delivery platforms, and "a decent percentage" of new customer trials, a spokesperson for the brand said over email.

National Jamaican Patty Day celebrates a beloved Jamaican snack, and Golden Krust's signature product: a flaky, bright yellow pastry stuffed with spicy beef. Today, the chain sells hot patties at its 100-plus franchise restaurants and sells frozen patties in more than 30,000 grocery stores across the country through its consumer packaged goods line.

But it was nine years ago when Steven Clarke, head of marketing at Golden Krust, realized "the power of the patty" and decided to immortalize it by minting the holiday.

'This little patty'

In 2015, Clarke was helping his uncle Lowell Hawthorne, Golden Krust's founder and then-CEO, write a company speech that listed all the things the patty had helped the franchise achieve.

He still remembers the lines: "This little patty" has taken us to hundreds of stores in different states. "This little patty" has brought us to freezers across the country. "This little patty" has provided thousands of scholarships to kids through our charity foundation.

The speech inspired Clarke to honor that little patty in a bigger way: Soon after his uncle delivered the speech, he submitted an application to the National Day Calendar for National Jamaican Patty Day. "Because it was such an iconic product from our culture, and because ... it was able to take us this far, we wanted to give it its own day to celebrate," he says.

This year's Patty Day, the ninth since its establishment, will take place on August 3.

Golden Krust usually celebrates by offering in-store deals on their patties, Clarke says. But this year, they're doing more: Golden Krust has hosted a multi-city patty tour to kick off the holiday with events in Atlanta, New York City, and Fort Lauderdale, as well as both in-person and online patty promotions in all locations on the day itself.

Of course, Patty Day isn't the only national holiday this Saturday: The National Day Calendar, which approved Clarke's application in May 2015, also lists August 3 as National Hair Gloss Day, National Disc Golf Day, National Grab Some Nuts Day, and International Hangover Day--which is, naturally, celebrated right after International Beer Day.

These niche and sometimes wacky holidays provide brands with a unique marketing opportunity each year which they hope to translate into a bump in sales and brand recognition. The price of putting a holiday on the National Day Calendar varies, and while Clarke can't remember the exact price of his application for Patty Day, he estimates it cost somewhere between $1,500 and $4,000.

A family comes together

It hasn't been all wins for Golden Krust, though. Two years after Clarke got the national holiday registered, the Hawthorne family experienced a crisis. In late 2017, Hawthorne died by suicide at a Golden Krust factory in the Bronx.

"When you lose your CEO and founder--and really the face of the business--in a time like that, it sends a shock to the brand, the franchisees, the customers, the culture," Clarke says. "Like, that news was everywhere."

But Clarke says his generation grew up around the business and remained focused on what they knew to be Hawthorne's vision for the brand: sharing the taste of the Caribbean with the world. He and his family members worked around the clock to "steady the ship" and ensure the community knew their band was there to stay, he says.

Patty Day has become one way to do that.

Falling on the first Saturday of August, the holiday is always close to Jamaica's independence celebration on August 6. The month itself is also significant to the brand--the first Golden Krust restaurant opened in August 1989 after Hawthorne, who grew up working at his parents' bakery in Jamaica, immigrated to the U.S.

"When my dad migrated here to the United States, he had a bunch of different jobs," says Daren Hawthorne, son of Golden Krust's founder and president of its restaurant division. "He was packing police equipment, he was doing accounting. Ultimately, he wanted to get back to his roots and what he knew, which was baking Jamaican bread."

When the first restaurant on East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx did well, Lowell Hawthorne expanded, opening 16 additional restaurants over the following seven years. In 1996, he turned Golden Krust into a franchise. Today, Golden Krust only corporately owns one restaurant, the original location. It has about 103 franchisees, according to Hawthorne.

Clarke says New York, Florida, and Georgia are their most successful markets for franchising so far. They've struggled in other locations--franchisees in both Canada and California have closed after debuting. Crains New York reported that a Brooklyn location filed for bankruptcy in 2013, and a handful of franchisees in Brooklyn and Florida have recently gotten slapped with food inspection violations, according to local news outlets. Golden Krust says it is working with franchisees to "ensure this never happens again."

"Some were open, some were closed," Clarke says. "Nobody bats 1,000."

Hawthorne says that expansion has been a learning process, but Golden Krust is thankful for the growing pains: "When you first become a franchisor, you may not know the landscape, you know? Franchising is such a misunderstood yet ubiquitous thing."

Roots, branches, and leaves

Hawthorne says the brand markets to three different groups: the roots, the branches, and the leaves. "Traditional, hardcore Jamaicans" are the roots--they're the brand's most reliable customer base. Their children, who grew up eating Golden Krust patties, are the branches. Those with no connection to Caribbean culture are the leaves. For these customers, Golden Krust's goal is to get as many patties into mouths as possible.

"When they try us, they like us," Hawthorne says. "That's always been the motto."

Jeff Lanier, the brand's digital marketing director, says they hope to reach all three groups through the Patty Day parties and promotions this year. He says the brand's mission is to grow "the general awareness and a population for Jamaican food, and obviously the Jamaican beef patty is a huge piece of that."

Golden Krust's comparable sales for the first half of 2024 are up 11 percent from 2023 and up 21 percent from 2022, according to a company spokesperson. But it's still too early to see if going all out for Patty Day this year will boost sales in a meaningful way.