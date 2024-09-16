Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business Awards Are Still Open: Tell Us How You Excel

We’ve extended the deadline to apply for our annual Best in Business awards–get your application in by September 20.

It’s no secret that the world has changed dramatically in the past few years.

We’ve experienced the Covid pandemic, major technological advancements, and the outbreak of two global conflicts. Each transformed the way we live, learn, and work. But, as the best businesses know, times of flux are ripe with opportunity.

So our Best in Business list is changing, too. This year, we’re shifting our focus from private U.S. companies that prioritize doing good to global companies of all types that excel at what they do. If your company has done something notable in the past year, you could land a spot on the list. Whether you found a new way to serve customers, distribute products, or streamline communications, we want to hear about it.

And we just extended our deadline for late entries to September 20th, so mark your calendars and get to work on that application.

Last year, we named Re:Dish, a New York City-based reusable dishware company, as a Best in Business honoree. Through her business, founder and serial entrepreneur Caroline Vanderlip helps schools and workplaces meet their sustainability goals with a product that’s about the same price as single-use plastic. Vanderlip implemented a crafty business strategy last year (a new category on this year’s list): She expanded the business to include dishwashing services for her own competitors. Another startup that delivers meals in eco-friendly packaging, for example, gets its dishware sanitized by Re:Dish each day.

If your business deserves to be an honoree too, here’s how to apply for our Best in Business awards: Check that your company meets our eligibility requirements. And don’t count yourself out if you haven’t qualified in the past, as we’ve expanded our criteria significantly.

Describe your accomplishment and its industry-specific context. Include the appropriate business metrics to quantify your win. Pay the $895 application fee.

Submit! Whether you win or lose, you’ll hear back from us in late November. We’ll post the list of honorees on Inc.com in December as well as in the Winter issue of our print magazine. Plus, we’ll consider all applicants for our Company of the Year award.