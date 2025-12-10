Menswear Designer Todd Snyder Says You Should Add This (Relatively) Inexpensive Watch to Your Wish List
It’s made by a brand the fashionable entrepreneur discovered on Pinterest.
BY ANNABEL BURBA, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT @ANNIEBURBA
Todd Snyder. Photos: Getty Images; Courtesy Unimatic watches
Todd Snyder is, clearly, a big fan of watches. One indication of this is that, over the nearly 15 years since he founded his eponymous men’s fashion brand, the designer has released several timepieces in collaboration with iconic watchmakers.
So it should come as no surprise that, when Inc. asked Snyder what he hopes to get as a gift this holiday season, he answered, a watch. Still, he picked a shockingly affordable model: The Unimatic U3 Classic chronograph watch, which costs just $760.
“Every time Unimatic comes out with a new model, I have to buy it,” he told writer Max Berlinger. “Watches have been a passion of mine from a young age.”
Snyder reportedly discovered the Italy-based watch brand while scrolling Pinterest a few years ago. “I was instantly drawn in and thought, ‘What is this? These are incredible,’” Snyder told GQ about the moment. “I started incorporating Unimatic into my seasonal mood boards, always envisioning our guy, his life, and of course, the watch he’s wearing.”
He then met Unimatic’s founders, former industrial designers Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato, and teamed up with them earlier this year to create a limited-edition watch collaboration. The 100-piece collection sold out just one hour after launching, according to GQ.
Unimatic, which Moro and Nunziato founded in 2015, established itself as a cult-classic brand by gaining the favor of fashion-focused Reddit groups. Since then, the watchmaker has leaned into collaborations, working with big names such as Disney, NASA, and Japanese streetwear designer Mihara Yasuhiro.
The U3 Classic features a black nylon strap, brushed stainless steel hardware, a black dial, and pale green markers that ensure you can read the watch at any time of day, according to Unimatic’s website. The model also offers one-fifth of a second timing, a battery life of up to three years, and water resistance of up to 1,000 feet.