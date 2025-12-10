Menswear Designer Todd Snyder Says You Should Add This (Relatively) Inexpensive Watch to Your Wish List

Todd Snyder is, clearly, a big fan of watches. One indication of this is that, over the nearly 15 years since he founded his eponymous men’s fashion brand, the designer has released several timepieces in collaboration with iconic watchmakers .

So it should come as no surprise that, when Inc. asked Snyder what he hopes to get as a gift this holiday season, he answered, a watch. Still, he picked a shockingly affordable model: The Unimatic U3 Classic chronograph watch, which costs just $760.

The Unimatic U3 Classic chronograph watch. Photo: Courtesy company

“Every time Unimatic comes out with a new model, I have to buy it,” he told writer Max Berlinger. “Watches have been a passion of mine from a young age.”

Snyder reportedly discovered the Italy-based watch brand while scrolling Pinterest a few years ago. “I was instantly drawn in and thought, ‘What is this? These are incredible,’” Snyder told GQ about the moment. “I started incorporating Unimatic into my seasonal mood boards, always envisioning our guy, his life, and of course, the watch he’s wearing.”