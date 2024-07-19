The SBA Is Offering Loans and Free Services to Small Businesses Blown Away by Beryl

The hurricane caused flooding and power outages in Houston that forced many small businesses to close their doors. Now, the Small Business Administration is in Texas to help.

Homes surrounded by floodwater after Hurricane Beryl swept through the area in Surfside Beach, Texas on July 8, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

Small businesses struggling to bounce back in Texas after Hurricane Beryl can now turn to the Small Business Administration for help.

The government organization opened a recovery center in Galveston, Texas on Wednesday to provide loans and free services, including need assessments, business evaluations, and a review of options available to those affected.

At 14 locations across the state, the University of Houston Texas Gulf Coast Small Business Development Centers are also offering free assistance, according to an SBA press release. “A lot of folks are still struggling,” said Susheel Kumar, a public information officer at the SBA, during an informational session today. “Business owners are still struggling…. The need for liquidity is intense.”

Beryl touched down in Houston on July 8 as a Category 1 hurricane, leaving 2.7 million without power at its peak and killing at least 20 Texans, the Associated Press and Houston Chronicle have reported.

Three days after the storm touched down, power in Houston was still out for 1.3 million homes and businesses amid 90-degree weather, according to PowerOutage.us. Even now, about 7,500 lack electricity. When Beryl weakened and moved northeast, local news reported that many restaurants reopened to take advantage of the post-hurricane rush.

Some small businesses joined them, reopening soon after the storm, but others have been slower to do so. Because of this, Kumar urged Texas residents “from Brazoria to Wharton” to apply for SBA loans online in order to get back up and operating ASAP. To qualify for a business loan, Kumar said, the company must be located in one of Texas’s declared disaster areas — which are listed on the SBA website — and must have been affected by the storm from July 5 to July 9.

All told, Beryl has caused up to $32 billion in nationwide damages and economic losses, AccuWeather estimates. The SBA is also hosting several informational sessions on how to apply for low-interest loans to cover physical damage and economic injury caused by the storm. These loans cover losses not fully paid for by insurance, so applicants need also to file an insurance claim for their losses. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million from the SBA. Interest on these loans can be as low as 4 percent and will only begin to accrue after one year, according to Kumar.

Those wondering if they qualify should still apply, according to SBA representatives.

“Don’t disqualify yourself,” said Elizabeth Vargas, a fellow public information officer at the SBA. “I know there are a lot of questions, but it’s a case-by-case scenario.” Loan applications for property damage are due September 10, 2024. Applications for economic injury loans are due April 14, 2025. The SBA processes loans in three to four weeks on average, according to Kumar.