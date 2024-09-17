Report: More Than 4 Million Older Workers Have Left the Workforce Since 2020

The silver tsunami is already making waves. And businesses in the trade and service industries will soon find it even harder to find workers, according to a new report.

A storm is brewing for the U.S. labor market.

As older employees retire, they are set to create more job openings than younger generations can fill. And according to a new report by the workforce analytics firm Lightcast, about five million workers have already left the job market since 2020, more than 80 percent of whom were older than 55.

This “Silver Tsunami” of older workers leaving the workforce has far-reaching implications for the labor market. “Just as the Baby Boomers’ entrance into the labor market created a surge in the number of available workers, their retirement is leaving behind a workforce whose numbers are not keeping pace with the US population,” the report said. The U.S. will gain 18 million people by 2032, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Yet, the job market will only add 2.3 million workers in the same stretch of time, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates.

This means population growth will “outpace labor force growth” almost eight to one, per Lightcast.

Some industries will be hit harder than others. The report flagged health care, construction, hospitality, and manufacturing as the most at-risk for labor shortages, fueled by a mismatch between openings and applicants. More workers than ever have college degrees, yet many jobs in these industries don’t require one. From 2019 to 2024, the U.S. workforce with bachelor’s degrees grew by 4.5 million, while the workforce without them shrank by 800,000, according to Lightcast. Immigrant workers are helping to fill the gap. Since 2019, the Lightcast report noted, all U.S. job growth can be attributed to foreign-born labor.

“In many respects, foreign-born workers are essentially keeping the US economy afloat,” the report said. Already, the IT, construction, and health care industries rely disproportionately on foreign-born workers.