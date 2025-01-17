The Supreme Court Has Upheld the TikTok Ban. Here’s What Social Experts Think

Say goodbye to your favorite app. After hearing arguments from the Department of Justice, ByteDance, and TikTok users last Friday, the Supreme Court says it will uphold the nationwide TikTok ban slated for January 19.

The justices acknowledged that TikTok serves as an outlet for “expression, means of engagement, and source of community” for millions of Americans. However, they write, the ban’s provisions further an “important Government interest unrelated to the suppression of free expression and do not burden substantially more speech than necessary to further that interest.” The only uncertainty left is time. When Donald Trump takes office one day after the ban goes into effect, he may be able to extend ByteDance’s sell-by date another 90 days. And he’ll likely try to do so—the president-elect filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in support of TikTok and has claimed he’ll save the app. Still, only Congress has the power to reverse the ban. The ban states that TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users will no longer be able to download or update the app starting Sunday. To avoid legal issues and more easily restart operations if Trump does extend the ban’s deadline, TikTok has signaled that it will shut down the app completely.

So what should advertisers, creators, and small businesses that use TikTok do now? Mollie Lobel, affiliate and influencer community manager at content creator network BrandCycle, says to start by securing your username on other platforms. Users have already begun migrating to apps like Red Note and Lemon8, and they’ll likely spend more time on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts too. It’s important that your followers know where to find you on these platforms, Lobel says. Though it’s too soon to tell which platform will win out, Lobel advises creators to experiment: “Follow other creators and see what they’re doing, do research, read articles, look at different metrics,” she says. “There’s no harm in testing and trying new things.” Ed East, the founder and CEO of creator agency Billion Dollar Boy, says that while he’s not surprised the Supreme Court upheld the ban, he was hoping it wouldn’t. “It’s a platform that hundreds of thousands of creators rely on for their livelihoods, and small businesses thrive from using it as a marketing platform,” he says. “So, yeah, it’s disappointing.”

However, he adds that this isn’t totally unprecedented for the creator economy. In 2016, Twitter shut down its short video app Vine, where many creators had built large followings. Some creators struggled, East says, but others successfully transitioned to other platforms like YouTube. “It didn’t mean the influencer market stopped,” he says. “It just moved.” East says his company has been preparing for this possibility since last fall by creating contingency plans, working with creators who have followings on multiple platforms, and ensuring their contracts allow for flexibility. Billion Dollar Boy is reallocating TikTok spending to Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, according to East. “I don’t really understand the rationale for moving to another Chinese social media platform given that one’s just been banned,” he says. “That doesn’t make sense to me.” Richard Hanna, a marketing professor at Babson College, says most content creators are moving to Instagram and YouTube for the same reason. But if enough users go to a new platform, he says, creators will eventually follow: “At the end of the day, people will go where the audience is.”

Even so, Hanna says creators will feel the loss of TikTok’s “secret sauce”—its uniquely accurate and engaging algorithm—because it allowed them to build and grow their followings more easily than other apps. Lifestyle influencer Alyssa McKay, who has been on TikTok since 2018, when it was still called Musical.ly, agrees: “The discoverability on TikTok is unmatched.” “It’s truly the one place where somebody can start with zero followers and build up a brand,” she adds. McKay herself has built a following of 10.3 million on TikTok, and has been working as a full-time content creator since 2019. It can take anywhere from 18 months to two years to develop a good algorithm, according to Rachel Sterling, chief marketing officer of domain registry Identity Digital and a former director at Instagram and Twitter. And because TikTok’s algorithm is so special, Sterling says ByteDance might be hesitant to sell it.