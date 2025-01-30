This Female Founder Took Up Golf to Network. Now, It’s Her Stress Relief

For Blueland co-founder Sarah Paiji Yoo, what started as a way to cozy up with retail partners is now her “me time.”

Welcome to Out of Office, a series that explores the extracurricular activities of entrepreneurs—from passion projects to full-blown side gigs—and why what they do in their downtime helps them level up as business leaders.

When Sarah Paiji Yoo, the co-founder and CEO of eco-friendly cleaning brand Blueland, entered an 18-hole golf tournament last June in order to schmooze with potential retail partners, she had zero golf skills and only six weeks to improve her game. But Yoo isn’t one to shy away from a challenge: Her New York City-based company is fighting industry giants and lobbyists alike to eliminate single-use plastic packaging. Yoo now says she’s hooked on golf—and not just because of the networking opportunities. —As told to Annabel Burba Golfing was completely not on my radar until a buyer at an important retail partner of ours texted me one day and asked if I was coming out to a golf tournament that was two months out. It turns out that a lot of retailers that are relevant to Blueland do golf tournaments, golf outings, and charity golf tournaments. I was pretty transparent about [being] terrible at golf—I haven’t played since I was a child—and his response was, “I’m terrible too. You should play.”

At that point, it felt like the only answer was yes. I’m through and through an entrepreneur: I’m always up for a challenge. Creating Blueland was just massive challenge after challenge. Shark Tank was also a very scary challenge. I remember then telling my team, including our head of sales and my co-founder. They all looked at me horrified, like, “Why would you sign up for that?” But I was really optimistic. I just thought, “I can do this.” The first thing I did was look for a golf instructor. Because I was six weeks out, I wanted to be hitting a golf ball every single day. So I found a way to fit that into my schedule, I enlisted an instructor, and then on the weekends, we would go out to Long Island. My kids would spend time with their grandparents and I’d have access to a public driving range and putting green. During that intensive period, my hands were raw with blisters.

The tournament was in August. I felt good about how I played. Were there times that I skimmed the ball? Sure. I probably even missed the ball at least once. But the beauty of golf is you’re playing for so long together that people can get a sense of, generally, “She can play and hit the ball fairly well.” Photo: Courtesy subject I didn’t realize this until I was in that tournament, but you really get to know the other three individuals [on your team] in such a multi-faceted way. I finally really intimately understood why there are these stereotypes around golf and business: You can’t spend four to six hours together without getting quite personal. It’s so different from any other forum that you’re typically building relationships with strangers in. With this tournament, I was able to get a peek into a whole world that, for a very long time, women have not been welcome to. I still try to go out once a week. Many founders have addictive personalities, and I think that’s what, in many cases, helps us break through and keep at something even though it’s so hard, or even though everyone’s saying it’s impossible. There’s something about golf that pushes your buttons in the same way. When I do well, I want to play more, and when I don’t do well, I want to play more.