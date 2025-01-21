TikTok Is Back. But Meta Is Reportedly Offering Creators Cash Bonuses to Stay On Reels

As a national TikTok ban loomed last week, rival social platforms prepared to snap up the app’s 170 million users. Substack added live streaming . Instagram made photos vertical and extended the length of videos. Triller launched a website that uploads TikToks to its platform.

TikTok made a triumphant return Sunday morning after only a few hours offline. But Meta isn’t ready to give up the fight for its market share.

Instagram is offering popular TikTok creators a cash bonus of $10,000 to $50,000 to post their videos on its app first, according to The Information. To receive this cash bonus, creators reportedly must agree to an exclusivity period—a set amount of time they’re unable to post their video on other platforms—ranging from one month to several. Inc. reached out to Meta with a request for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

TikTok’s rivals have tried this strategy before. In 2021, YouTube Shorts said it’d pay creators up to $10,000 per month for posting original content. That same year, Snapchat Spotlight also announced an initiative to pay creators for completing challenges on its app. And when Instagram itself launched TikTok replica Reels four years ago, it offered to pay some creators up to $35,000 per month. But the program fizzled by 2023.