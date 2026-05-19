Why Spotify’s Disco Ball App Icon Made the Internet Lose It

Last week, Spotify did something few brands have dared to following last year’s Cracker Barrel drama —it changed its logo.

Many of Spotify’s 761 million users disliked the update, which swapped the music streaming platform’s minimalistic green circle app icon out for a disco ball version to celebrate its 20th anniversary. They took to the internet to complain.

“Whoever at Spotify thought it was a good idea to use this new logo should be fired and sent straight to prison,” one user wrote on X. Others said their gripe with the new design was that it was so dark it made them think the Spotify app was completing an automatic update. Another dubbed it “the biggest downgrade in history.”

Shortly after the online hate began, Spotify announced that its appearance would soon revert back to normal. “Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone,” the Swedish company wrote on X. “Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week.”