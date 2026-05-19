Why Spotify’s Disco Ball App Icon Made the Internet Lose It
Should brands steer clear of logo changes at all costs?
BY ANNABEL BURBA, EDITORIAL ASSISTANT @ANNIEBURBA
Photo: Getty Images
Last week, Spotify did something few brands have dared to following last year’s Cracker Barrel drama—it changed its logo.
Many of Spotify’s 761 million users disliked the update, which swapped the music streaming platform’s minimalistic green circle app icon out for a disco ball version to celebrate its 20th anniversary. They took to the internet to complain.
“Whoever at Spotify thought it was a good idea to use this new logo should be fired and sent straight to prison,” one user wrote on X. Others said their gripe with the new design was that it was so dark it made them think the Spotify app was completing an automatic update. Another dubbed it “the biggest downgrade in history.”
Shortly after the online hate began, Spotify announced that its appearance would soon revert back to normal. “Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone,” the Swedish company wrote on X. “Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week.”
The comment stoked rumors that Spotify was changing course because of internet backlash, as Cracker Barrel did after unveiling a rebrand last fall. But the platform told Fast Company that it had always intended for the disco-themed app icon to be temporary. (Fast Company and Inc. are both owned by Mansueto Ventures.)
In fact, Spotify reported gaining new subscribers because of the move, per Fast Company, though the platform didn’t seem to disclose specific numbers. Its stock has risen by about 1.85 percent over the past five days as of Tuesday. Cracker Barrel shares, on the other hand, slumped by as much as 13 percent during the height of its own logo drama.
Still, some experts argue that brands should avoid superfluous appearance updates altogether.
“There is no sound strategic reasoning to changing your app icon for a marketing campaign,” social media consultant Jack Appleby wrote on LinkedIn. “We already use your service! The best case is we think ‘that’s fun,’ which doesn’t change our usage. But the more likely reaction is confusion, which has been widely apparent as many have complained about it on socials.”
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