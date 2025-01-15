Why This ‘Shark Tank’ Brand Disappeared From the Internet

Four years ago, Ellyette Gheno pitched her underwear subscription service on Shark Tank and walked away with a $500,000 investment offer from fashion designer Kendra Scott. With killer sales numbers, a sizable social media following, and no debt, BootayBag seemed poised for success. Now, the San Francisco-based brand has dissolved.

BootayBag stopped shipping orders, deactivated its social media accounts, and shut down its website last month. And though Gheno mentions the move in her newly launched Beehiiv newsletter, sources on social media say the brand didn’t provide customers with any official notice of its closure. Subscribers were baffled. “I just noticed I never got an email confirmation for my December subscription, went to look at their website to sign in and the website no longer exists,” a Reddit user wrote on a thread about Bootay bag’s shutdown. Several customers on the thread also describe being unable to track down missing packages and to contact customer support. TikTok user Kayla Jade, who says she was a BootayBag subscriber for six years, echoes these complaints in a now-viral video. “I’m still being charged for orders that I have no way of canceling because the website, and the company as a whole, looks like it doesn’t even exist anymore,” she said.

Jade seemed especially frustrated with how BootayBag, a social-first brand, went dark on the internet without explaining why: “I feel actually insane right now because no one is talking about it.” Jade and other customers could not be reached in time for comment. After Jade’s video reached 11.6 million views on TikTok, Gheno posted a newsletter addressing the confusion online. She writes that she couldn’t initially explain why she “made the decision to leave” because of legal constraints and other complexities. “In that silence, I may have let you down, and for that, I am sorry,” Gheno writes.

She says several factors, including the pressure to scale, competition from fast fashion, and economic shifts, led her to close BootayBag. Still, she writes, walking away “after eight years was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.” Inc. contacted Gheno, who declined to be interviewed. How BootayBag began In 2016, Gheno got fed up with shopping for underwear at the mall. As the daughter of entrepreneurs, this inspired her, so she borrowed $300, put clearance-bin underwear in cute packaging, and shipped it to her friends. “I wanted to give women that sexy feeling of sliding on a new pair of underwear without all the hassle or expensive price tag,” she said on Shark Tank. As BootayBag grew, Gheno first bought underwear in bulk online and then eventually partnered with a manufacturer to produce her own designs. BootayBag saw early success, Gheno said on Shark Tank, because she built “a huge following on Instagram” by reposting unfiltered pictures of customers wearing its products.