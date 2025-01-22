Will This Founder’s Spite App Destroy Snapchat?

Last week, app growth guru Nikita Bier debuted his newest app, Explode, on X. One video showed the ghost from Snapchat’s logo blowing up, followed by the text: “Snapchat 2011-2025.” Another showed the ghost flatlining in a hospital bed.

The videos aren’t entirely tongue in cheek: Bier really does want to bring Snapchat down.

Bier is the founder of trendy anonymous polling app Tbh, which Facebook acquired in 2017, and Gas, which Discord acquired in 2023. Both have since shut down.

His newest app allows users to send and receive disappearing messages—Snapchat’s most basic function—in the iMessage app. Only the sender needs to download Explode, according to Bier. Users who pay $39.99 per year or $7.99 per month for the premium version can also replay photos, restrict viewing permissions, get screenshot alerts, and block screenshots.