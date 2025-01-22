Will This Founder’s Spite App Destroy Snapchat?
After Snapchat removed Nikita Bier’s last app from its platform, he built a competitor.
Last week, app growth guru Nikita Bier debuted his newest app, Explode, on X. One video showed the ghost from Snapchat’s logo blowing up, followed by the text: “Snapchat 2011-2025.” Another showed the ghost flatlining in a hospital bed.
The videos aren’t entirely tongue in cheek: Bier really does want to bring Snapchat down.
Bier is the founder of trendy anonymous polling app Tbh, which Facebook acquired in 2017, and Gas, which Discord acquired in 2023. Both have since shut down.
His newest app allows users to send and receive disappearing messages—Snapchat’s most basic function—in the iMessage app. Only the sender needs to download Explode, according to Bier. Users who pay $39.99 per year or $7.99 per month for the premium version can also replay photos, restrict viewing permissions, get screenshot alerts, and block screenshots.
Bier shared on X that he created Explode “to spite Snapchat” after negotiations over his last app, likely Gas, soured. “Two years ago, I met with Snapchat’s CEO to discuss acquiring my previous company,” he wrote. “I openly shared how fast we were growing. Just a week later—over the Thanksgiving holiday—Snapchat kicked our app off the SnapKit platform, abruptly halting our growth.”
Snapchat’s parent company Snap told TechCrunch that it expelled Gas from its platform because the app’s friend recommendation process violated Snap’s policies. Bier denied this, according to TechCrunch.
It’s too early to tell if Explode can make a dent in Snapchat’s 443 million global daily active users. Snapchat still ranks No. 42 on the App Store. Explode isn’t on the list.
Some users are critical of Explode; the app has 30 reviews and a 2.6 star rating on the App Store so far. Several one-star reviews accuse Bier of writing fake positive reviews. “There’s not a lot of utility here,” one reviewer wrote. “Seems like an app built to make someone rich by selling it to a FAANG company [Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google] after a bunch of teenagers download it and use it for one weekend.”
