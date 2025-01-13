With the L.A. Fires Still Raging, Baby Care Brands Are Stepping Up to Help Parents in Need

After your house burns down, the last thing you want to worry about is how you’ll feed your baby, says Laura Modi, co-founder and CEO of baby formula brand Bobbie . That’s why Bobbie is offering to cover the feeding journey of any parent, customer or not, who has been severely impacted by the deadly Los Angeles wildfires .

“Formula is not something you can do without,” Modi says.

The San Francisco-based brand has donated 1,000 cans of formula to grassroots relief organizations and created an option for anyone to buy formula for fire victims on its website. Bobbie has also donated product to Los Angeles-based women’s supplement company Perelel, which is hand-delivering supplies to fire-impacted customers. Diaper brand Coterie, a 2024 Inc. 5000 honoree, and clothing brand Bella + Canvas have pitched in too, Perelel CEO Alex Taylor said in a statement to Inc.

When Modi, who lives in Washington, D.C., heard about the wildfires, she thought back to another moment of crisis she experienced while serving as Airbnb’s director of hospitality. During the platform’s 2015 host conference in Paris, terrorists attacked the city in several coordinated bombings and shootings. Her team immediately jumped into action. “We called every single person to check in that they were safe, routed everyone to the right location, continued to check in for the next 48 to 72 hours, [and] made sure everyone was able to leave the city,” she says.