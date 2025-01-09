With TikTok’s Future Uncertain, Livestream Shopping Startups Are Making Moves
How TikTok Shop’s rivals are preparing to swoop up the e-commerce giant’s market share.
BY ANNABEL BURBA, EDITORIAL FELLOW @ANNIEBURBA
Illustration: Getty Images
Since its U.S. launch in September 2023, TikTok Shop has emerged as a dominant force in live e-commerce. But the app is now staring down a nationwide ban, which, if it goes through, will open up a TikTok-size gap in the livestream shopping market.
TikTok Shop’s competitors are well aware of this; live auction app Whatnot has recently raised $265 million to become more user- and seller-friendly, according to TechCrunch. And streaming platform TalkShopLive just created a new feature that allows users to buy products through Instagram and Facebook Reels.
Whatnot hasn’t always focused on beating TikTok. In fact, founders Grant LaFontaine and Logan Head created the app in 2019 as an online auction space for collectible items like baseball cards. But now its sellers offer everything from thrifted fashion to designer toys.
In 2024, Whatnot made more than $3 billion in livestream sales, doubling the previous year. The app now has a valuation of nearly $5 billion. With its recent fundraising, Whatnot reportedly plans to improve seller tools and customer support, add new product categories, and launch in new markets including Australia.
TalkShopLive, meanwhile, is focusing on Meta integration rather than improving its own app. The startup’s newly released feature, TSL Shoppettes, allows users to purchase items shown in an Instagram and Facebook Reel. But TalkShopLive’s product links don’t show up on the videos themselves, like TikTok’s do. Users first have to comment a keyword like “shop.” Then they receive a direct message they can use to buy the products in-app.
Created by Bryan and Tina Moore in 2018, TalkShopLive’s main product offering is a shoppable live video player that can run on multiple social media sites and websites simultaneously. The startup’s most recent valuation was $81 million, per TechCrunch.
Bryan Moore, now the CEO of TalkShopLive, told Modern Retail that even if the TikTok ban fails to take effect, the uncertainty it created will continue to benefit TikTok Shop’s competitors: “I really believe that anybody who’s creating an overall video commerce content strategy doesn’t want to be dependent on a single platform,” he said.
