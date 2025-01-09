With TikTok’s Future Uncertain, Livestream Shopping Startups Are Making Moves

Since its U.S. launch in September 2023, TikTok Shop has emerged as a dominant force in live e-commerce. But the app is now staring down a nationwide ban , which, if it goes through, will open up a TikTok-size gap in the livestream shopping market.

TikTok Shop’s competitors are well aware of this; live auction app Whatnot has recently raised $265 million to become more user- and seller-friendly, according to TechCrunch. And streaming platform TalkShopLive just created a new feature that allows users to buy products through Instagram and Facebook Reels.

Whatnot hasn’t always focused on beating TikTok. In fact, founders Grant LaFontaine and Logan Head created the app in 2019 as an online auction space for collectible items like baseball cards. But now its sellers offer everything from thrifted fashion to designer toys.

In 2024, Whatnot made more than $3 billion in livestream sales, doubling the previous year. The app now has a valuation of nearly $5 billion. With its recent fundraising, Whatnot reportedly plans to improve seller tools and customer support, add new product categories, and launch in new markets including Australia.