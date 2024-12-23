Year in Review: The Top Stories of 2024

Inc. staffers discuss the biggest shifts, decisions, and movements of the year on ‘From The Ground Up.’

2024 has been full of change. Employers have had to contend with rising frustration between Gen Z workers and their managers as well as legal battles and online backlash over diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The tech industry saw large-scale layoffs. Oh, and we also got a new president.

On Inc.’s From the Ground Up podcast this week, executive editor Diana Ransom and editor-at-large Christine Lagorio-Chafkin sit down with senior editor Tim Crino and staff writer Sarah Lynch to recap these and other big stories of the year. “One trend that’s been on my radar is the tough time Gen Z has been having,” Ransom says. Earlier this year, Inc. reported that 60 percent of employers have fired their 2024 Gen Z hires. Crino says the friction is due, in large part, to generational differences. “There’s an issue around expectations on both sides,” he says. “This is a dynamic that’s being co-created both by the Gen Z employees and their millennial and Gen X and Boomer managers.”

Gen Zers “want to do a good job, but they lack direction,” he says. They also spent critical college years on Zoom, meaning some lack intuition and “the social language to ask for help.” This struggle has led to another 2024 workplace trend: conscious “unbossing.” Lynch, who has reported on this, says that many Gen Zers now feel so disillusioned they don’t “want to become managers and move up in their companies.” Instead, they’re avoiding promotions — “unbossing themselves.” Tech workers, on the other hand, are becoming their own bosses. “In the past two years, more than half a million tech workers have been laid off from the biggest tech companies,” Lagorio-Chafkin says. Now, many of them are turning to entrepreneurship: A Clarify Capital survey found that 63 percent of those who lost their tech jobs started their own company. Contributing writer Issie Lapowsky wrote about these “rebounder founders” for Inc.’s November issue.

To hear Ransom, Lagorio-Chafkin, Crino, and Lynch discuss the anti-DEI movement, Trump’s tariff plans, and other big stories from 2024, use the player above or listen to From the Ground Up on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms. Full transcript as follows: Ransom: I am Inc. Executive Editor, Diana Ransom.

Lagorio-Chafkin: And I’m Editor-at-Large, Christine Legorio-Chafkin. This is- Ransom: From the Ground Up. Lagorio-Chafkin: Today’s episode:

Ransom: Year In Review. For our last episode of the season, we brought in Inc. Senior Editor, Tim Crino, and Staff Writer, Sarah Lynch, to talk over some of the biggest business news topics from the year. Lagorio-Chafkin: Yes. We talked about the many, many layoffs in the tech sector. We talked about DEI backlash and generational workplace warfare. Also, in the aftermath of the election, we just had to talk about some of the hot button topics for 2025, like Trump’s proposed tariffs, the new wave of the cryptoconomy. I’m calling it that now. Ransom: You’re calling it that.

Lagorio-Chafkin: I’m calling it that. And we also talked about things we generally feel optimistic about. Ransom: But we started the conversation by reflecting on the changes that have taken place right here at Inc. So, Christine, we wanted to start off this show by talking with you a little bit about what are some new changes at Inc. What have we witnessed this year?

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah, the updates from the Inc. world. We’ve actually had several big changes at Inc. I think first it’s worth mentioning we have a new editor in chief, Mike Hoffman, and he’s been here most of the year now. Is that right? Half the year? Ransom: Right. Lagorio-Chafkin: And I think it’s been a tremendous help.

Ransom: But he’s a long-standing Inc.-er. Lagorio-Chafkin: Well, he was an Inc.-er back a decade ago maybe, and so he knows the brand through and through. He had been a writer and an editor and created the website as we know it now at Inc. and now he’s back. So he’s been a great asset to us editorially in helping us hone our coverage. We also… If you notice that we sound better and maybe are more relaxed, it’s because we have a new podcast studio and we are in it right now. Ransom: We’re in it right now. Love it.

Lagorio-Chafkin: And that’s been a big asset to us too. Yeah. Ransom: It’s great. It’s black. Lagorio-Chafkin: It’s black. Yeah! I guess the walls are black. I didn’t really-

Lynch: It’s dark. Ransom: There’s some chairs and ladders. Crino: It’s a large padded room. So, you know, I feel comfortable.

Lynch: Ah. Ransom: There’s stuff for everybody here. Lagorio-Chafkin: And it’s been our first full year of this from the Ground Up Podcast, Diana, so it’s been a pleasure working with you on it.

Ransom: And you, Christine. Thank you. Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah! I think the big notable thing for me sort of in our world and what we cover and editorially was the Inc. 5,000 this year. That’s our list of fastest growing companies that are at least three years old. Some of them had really, really crazy revenue. I mean, they all had crazy revenue growth. Ransom: Always.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Some of them had crazy revenue. And being at the conference this year kind of taught me something. Let me tell you a few of the highlights from the list though. These companies are any kind of business across sectors. We had the viral no-tie shoemaker, Kizik, was on the list. Coterie Diapers, a better baby diaper, was on the list. There was a company called Manhole Covers Direct- Ransom: Of course. Lagorio-Chafkin: I mean, it’s everything under the sun.

Ransom: Love that. Best name ever. Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. Some of the trends I think we saw were these luxury… Doing something but a little better and oftentimes a little higher end. We also saw lots of trends in influencing. There was a company that makes software to make you look your best. We had a story about how Bloom Nutrition, which was on the list, saw a boom based on an army of TikTokers supporting their brand. But I do think the biggest trend we saw was in healthcare and services for health, such as an AI tool that fixes a problem with prescriptions. There was a company that has kind of reinvented the HSA and the company that I wrote about for the Inc. 5,000 was the fastest growing company in the country. It was called Vitalize Health. And it’s kind of a middleman between the government and private practices, trying to make healthcare more efficient, especially for our aging population. You’ll hear the phrase value-based healthcare a lot, and the way this company approaches it is by trying to get seniors in to see their doctors more often, to try to get private practices to actually just interact more with their patients, which is so cool.

Ransom: Yeah. More with preventative care. Lagorio-Chafkin: Preventative. Ransom: Yeah.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Exactly. Exactly. Ransom: It’s very important as people age too. Lagorio-Chafkin: Absolutely. Also, at the Inc. 5,000, I met a company that does… They’re a law firm based out of Minnesota, and they’ve pivoted strictly to doing elder law. I mean, I think that just shows the silver tsunami is here. It’s coming, it’s here. And a lot of companies are booming that serve our aging population. So also at the Inc. 5,000, I guess I wanted to say this has been a year of extreme kind of volatility in the labor market, which we will talk about. Insecurity amongst workers, which we’ll also talk about. But at the Inc. 5,000, did you guys feel that? I kind of didn’t feel that very much.

Lynch: It’s entrepreneur prom in a sense, and people are very celebratory in a very sort of happy mood, generally speaking. I definitely got the vibe that people were doing well and they were ready to celebrate that. Lagorio-Chafkin: Right. And these are, of course, the companies that are succeeding and had a good year this year, had a good few years. But I do think these anxieties generally creep in and we generally can feel them. So I don’t know, just going on vibes alone, I would say the forecast there, anything to take away from it is I think this next year is going to be really exciting. People are kind of excited to see… Okay, is the flow of funding going to loosen up a little bit? Are some of these insecurities about the labor market going to loosen up a little bit? And I definitely was feeling that sort of excitement. Ransom: Right. And I think what’s really interesting about this year’s Inc. 5,000 crop… And we’ve talked about this as a staff, were that these three years of revenue growth, which got these companies on the Inc. 5,000 were all in the aftermath and in the midst really of COVID. For some companies, that led to huge growth, huge success, and then coming out. And things started to normalize again, trying to figure out how their growth was going to sustain be maintained is something that I feel a lot of the companies I spoke with at the 5,000 were really reckoning with.

Lynch: Yeah. And maybe that’s what it adds to the vibes. People felt like they’d been through the worst. Ransom: Yes. But now what is our new normal? Lynch: Yeah.

Lagorio-Chafkin: I mean, and they were ready to party. Right? Lynch: Absolutely. Yeah. It’s a site for sure. It’s definitely a scene too. Ransom: So one trend that’s been on my radar is the tough time Gen Z has been having. Folks are getting laid off in high numbers a lot more than we’ve seen in younger generations than in the past. And we had Simon Sinek on the podcast recently where we talked about this tough time Gen Z is having. And he actually had a counterpoint suggesting that it’s not really Gen Z’s fault, it’s actually managers are the problem and managers are not necessarily stepping up to the plate in a way that younger folks might need.

Simon Sinek: Companies are upset with how employees are performing. Can we blame generational differences? Sure, that’s a component, but that can’t be the whole reason because there’s a relationship at foot here. And, at the end of the day, it’s the people in charge that have more authority anyway to fix the ship. I can’t ask a 22-year-old and an entire generation of 22-year-olds to get their shit together so that this company can work well. I think the people who’ve had more experience and have more authority can take the lead. Now, is there responsibility from the younger generation? Of course. They have to step in and play the game as well. If we’re going to ask you to take yourself on and help you, then I expect you to take yourself on and ask for help. And if I show patience, I expect you to do the same. But I think companies bear more responsibility than they’re taking on. Ransom: Tim, can you speak to this? We ran a story that showcased some of these troubles that I’m alluding to what happened? Crino: Yeah, I think… Not to pat ourselves in the back, but that story got a lot of attention, which I think, to me, indicates that this is something on many people’s minds. But I think the long and short of it is Gen Z’s having sort of a tough time adapting to the workplace. I don’t think that’s news. What’s new is that their managers or the people who employ them are getting sick of it.

Ransom: And what are they getting sick of? Crino: That’s a good question. So I think what it really comes down to is a values mismatch. Number one, Gen Z is a fiercely independent… Sarah, I think you can agree being a member of the cohort. Lynch: Yes. As Gen Z representative.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Wait, are you officially Gen Z? Lynch: I am. Lagorio-Chafkin: Oh, cool!

Lynch: Yeah. I am. Lagorio-Chafkin: You’re so mature. Ransom: Do you have a badge?

Lagorio-Chafkin: No offense to other Gen Z-ers. Lynch: Like, “I am Gen Z,” written across my face. I’m blending in today. I’m blending in. Crino: Yeah. So, I mean, I think what it really comes down to is, as you said, as Simon Sinek said, there’s an issue with managers and there’s an issue around expectations on both sides. This is a dynamic that’s being co-created both by the Gen Z employees and their millennial and Gen X and boomer managers. The long and short of it is each generation has a different set of values, right? So Gen Z, they’re fiercely independent, they’re very justice oriented. They are just not as into putting their nose to the grindstone and working for no reason. Right?

Ransom: Right. Crino: They’re hard workers. They work hard, but they need direction. Ransom: But are you having conversations like, “Come to work at 9. You need to come to work at 9 AM. And then you leave at 5”? That’s the kind of remedial conversation people say they’re having.

Crino: Right. And that’s where it goes back to the values mismatch, is Gen Z tends to think that… I mean, I think one thing from that article that really stood out to me was one of our sources said… and she’s an expert or she runs a coaching business for Gen Z. But one of the things she said is Gen Z, they sort of came of age during the pandemic, which means they went to college on Zoom and they didn’t get the same socialization that generations before them got. Right? College is where you learn to talk to adults, right? Or it’s where you learn to deal with people and cooperate with people who don’t share the same values or perspectives as you. And so I think Gen Z ultimately is a little rigid, but they also are almost in a state of freeze and fight and flight where they want to do a good job, but they lack direction. And I think they lack the intuition and they almost sort of lack the social language to ask for help in a way that would provide it. And then on the flip side of things, Gen X and boomers, I think, are inclined to sort of expect the people they manage to guess what they want a lot of the time, sort of fill in the blanks, to just keep pitching. Even in our industry, right? It’s like, “Just pitch something to me until I can say yes to something.” What’s new and what millennials managers have kind of, I think, started to pioneer is this sort of shift towards, “Okay, I’m going to give you more direction. I’m going to create structure. I’m going to have those feedback conversations on an ongoing basis and not once every six months because, as we all know, nothing should be a surprise in a performance review.” Ransom: Right.

Crino: Ultimately, what it really comes down to is feedback, right? Gen Z needs feedback. They do expect to be parented a little bit more than their predecessors, and that’s a level-setting conversation that needs to happen. Right? Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah. Ransom: Well, I think what you were saying in that-

PART 1 OF 4 ENDS [00:11:04] Crino: And that’s a level-setting conversation that needs to happen, right? Christine: Well, I think what you were saying in that article is that that is happening, sure, but it’s not happening enough. And so folks are getting laid off in surprising numbers.

Crino: Exactly. And if you follow the thread, another sort of thing we’ve discovered this year is middle managers are burned out almost at the same percentage that Gen Z’s getting fired. Right? If you’re running a company, you have to support your middle manager, you got to give them the resources. And what that looks like is help them prioritize their plates and then teach them how to do the same thing for Gen Z, for their employees. So the priorities need to flow from the top, the structure needs to be there, and I think it’s also important to be realistic, right? Because millennials, and this is where it goes back to the values mismatches, millennials, I think were more willing to just work, work, work, work, work regardless of whether or not it, not to quote a Rihanna song, but regardless of whether or not it made sense. And now Gen Z is asking the question, is this meaningful work? Does this make sense? Is this a good use of my time? And it’s a fair question, right? I mean, I think it’s, right, Sarah? It’s good to have. Lynch: Yes. And it’s interesting how the two are connected, Tim, to Gen Z is feeling disillusioned from their work, and it’s actually making them not want to become managers and move up in their companies. That came up in my coverage recently, this trend of conscious unbossing from Gen Z, which is super interesting. Christine: Yeah. What is that?

Lynch: Basically means that they don’t really want to become managers. And why? Christine: So they’re unbossing themselves. Lynch: They’re unbossing themselves. Exactly, Christine. And the reason why is they believe that that management kind of role is, quote, “Too high stress and low reward.” But from what we’re seeing in the kind of surveys that you mentioned, Tim, it’s kind of true. Managers are overwhelmed right now. They’re on the front lines of RTO mandates if your company’s instituting those, they’re on the front lines of incorporating AI into their teams if that’s a mandate that they’re called upon to do, they have a lot going on right now. And Gen Z, in addition to being motivated to work hard, but maybe not for whatever the company decides as a priority is deciding I’m out.

Christine: Yeah. That makes complete sense. I feel like I’ve felt the same way throughout my career. Lynch: I can understand that. Are you also Gen Z, Christine? Christine: Well certainly burned out, but it’s also, it speaks to the idea of doing something you love, and if you’re not doing something you love, at the end of the day, what is the point?

Lagorio-Chafkin: Yeah, yeah. I mean it’s a mismatch of the ideals and the job. I think millennials were able to either pick a career they loved or say, “I work these hours. I play these hours.” Right? There’s no, for Gen Zers, I feel like it’s a little bit of a not doing that mental gymnastics. Christine: They’re not taking the pill. They’re not like the red pill, blue pill, or whatever. Crino: Yeah, I think they’ve taken it too far though. I have, over the last eight years I’ve been, managed almost a hundred interns.

Christine: Hot damn. That’s a lot. Crino: I counted. I did. I went back, and I was like, I mean I guesstimated, but it’s close to that. Something I really have seen in recent years is I’ve noticed two different kinds of Gen Z interns. One is, “Tell me what you want me to do. I’ll do it. I’ll do it faster and better, and I really want this job. I am doing 10% more.” And then there’s the Gen Z cohort that is sort of like work feels optional. It’s just not the vibe today. Sometimes it’s fun to watch, and sometimes I’m like, “No, I get it, girl. It’s not the vibe.” But one cannot live on vibes alone. Lagorio-Chafkin: Can that person, can that vibe-based employee actually do better?

Crino: Well, the question is how do you manage them? How do you manage a vibe-based employee? Are they adding value even though you have to learn to communicate with them or motivate them in different ways? Christine: Well, yeah, that’s what Simon was saying. He was talking a lot about inspiring your team and being a little bit more respectful of their different values and their perspectives and just being a little bit more accommodating, but at the same time, inspiring them to work harder or inspiring them to be what you think they can be. Simon: Number one is give them something to believe in, just like a car doesn’t exist just to buy gas, a car exists to go somewhere, and gas is the fuel to go somewhere. And the reason we like getting in the car is because we’re excited for the journey of the place we’re going to go. Well, if a company is a car, a company doesn’t exist simply to make money. Money is a fuel. Money is a fuel to go somewhere and give people some sort of excitement that they’re going to join your company and go somewhere, see something, do something, contribute to something. Give them a reason to come on board, give them a reason to work hard, give them a reason to work late beyond simply more gas.

So I think most companies lack clear vision, and you can easily tell, just go look at the vision statements on their websites or their purpose statements, and their vision statements say something like, “To be a billion-dollar company by 2030.” Or something, which is not a vision, and it’s only relevant to the people who are going to profit off of that. So give people something to that they contribute to that will leave this planet, this company, the society, the people you work with, your customers, somebody in better shape than you found them. Crino: Exactly. And I’ve personally found anecdotally, if you tell them what’s in it for them, and you kind of give them things that are both company priorities, but also something that’s suited to their interests, it works. I used to sort of force the issue when it came to we are a business publication, we write about business, you should be able to cover a broad depth of that and get into the weeds. And there are just some interns that are like, “I want to write about climate change, or I want to write about brat marketing, or I want to.” And if you let them do it, and you coach them on that and you’re like, okay, that’s going to be your thing, but you’re going to do that thing really well, it works. Lynch: It’s that idea of inspiring instead of just saying I told you so actually came up in the story that our colleague, Ben Sherry, wrote about the Inc. 5,000 survey with CEOs, and they shared that inspiring their employees, their Gen Z employees in particular, instead of using fear tactics was really working out for them. So just saying the highest growth companies are doing it, and it seems to be working well.

Christine: Yeah, no, it’s not a bad idea. Crino: Like Monsters Incorporated. Laughs are more powerful than scares. Christine: So true. Such a sweet movie.

Lagorio-Chafkin: That’s so inspiring. I love it. But it was a tough year even among the stalwart companies. Christine: Yeah, Diana, since 2022. So in the past two years, more than half a million tech workers have been laid off from the biggest tech companies.

Lagorio-Chafkin: Half a million? Christine: Half a million. Isn’t that crazy? Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Intel, and many, many other companies, but ones that you know their names. That’s wild. There’s been a huge shift. There’s been the integration of AI into everything. There’s been some Gen Z based layoffs, there’s been departmental shifts. So half a million tech workers. We had a great story in our magazine by our freelance writer, Izzy Lipowski, about this. It was called Rebounder Founders. She spoke with one former Twitter employee named Alfonso Terrell, who had return home from Twitter’s LA office in November of 2022 and realized he was locked out of Slack. He realized that- Lagorio-Chafkin: So he didn’t even know.

Christine: Yeah. Crino: I actually have nightmares about that. Christine: I think the news, yeah, the news was sort of circulating like half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees had been laid off. It was around, they knew Musk mean was coming in, they needed it.

Lagorio-Chafkin: You kind of knew. Christine: Exactly. Crino: That’s anomaly.

Christine: Yeah. And Musk shortly thereafter was issuing these ultimatums to employees. I mean, it was a very tumultuous time was coming. Crino: Do you think that set the tone for other tech leaders to do layoffs? Christine: Interesting. I mean, I think that brazen sort of sudden, it was kind of seen as attacking, attacking the workforce, and I don’t think that Musk is that much, I mean, he sort of stands apart from a lot of how normal companies operate and should, but I do think that these sort of ultimatums that certain, we’re seeing the Bezos, Musk issue saying, “Hey, you have to be in the office five days a week, or here are your new expectations as a worker.” I think that those do somehow. Yeah, I mean, doesn’t always go well, but I think some leaders do take that as, “Hey, I have the liberty to do this now.” Right? There’s a precedent set. And I don’t know, I mean, I think that each company needs individual kind of attention and consideration here. They shouldn’t necessarily see that as their precedent, but sure, yeah, I think you’re right.

Crino: And I also wonder if it’s this downsizing in tech sort of needed to happen, maybe there was a lot of fat to trim. Christine: Oh, sure. There was the right sizing of the operations that they were doing. Maybe they over-hired during those periods of high growth. Lagorio-Chafkin: And those periods of venture capital just flowing and flowing and flowing. I was just speaking with Kevin Ryan, who is the founder of Alicorp. He’s a VC now, but he founded Gilt, co-founded Gilt Group.

Christine: Business Insider. Lagorio-Chafkin: Business Insider. Many, many companies. He’s seen as this godfather of New York City tech, and I was asking him about to predict the future of funding for next year, and he was like, “I don’t know, I can tell you that from the past years, not every company deserved that much money.” Maybe there’s a right sizing that is happening. And I do think that a lot of the larger companies were doing the same adjustments over recent years. Christine: What did Von Sterrell end up doing?

Lagorio-Chafkin: He, unsurprisingly, ended up founding a new company. If you read this piece, which is fantastic, and everyone should read it’s on Ink.com, a survey of laid off tech workers found that 63% said they started companies after being laid off. Christine: Oh my goodness. Lagorio-Chafkin: So these tech workers that are unemployed now are starting companies, right? This is a little bit of a bright lining to the bad news of the past couple of years. We’re seeing a real boom in startup activity. A lot of tech startups, they’re now self-identifying as founders after getting booted.

Christine: I love the silver lining to that particular negative experience. When we come back, Ink staff writer, Sarah Lynch, tells us all about this past year’s DEI backlash. But first, a quick break. Speaking of negative experiences, Sarah, you’ve done a lot of reporting on basically the backlash of DE&I programming. Can you kick us off, tell us what’s happened this year? Lynch: Yes. So I think to talk about this year, we have to briefly go back to 2023. That’s when in June, the Supreme Court ruled on affirmative action. It was overturned. That unleashed basically a flurry of lawsuits related to DEI, but not just at colleges and universities, at companies as well, one of those being the Fearless Fund, one of-

PART 2 OF 4 ENDS [00:22:04] Lynch: [inaudible 00:22:01] at companies as well. One of those being the Fearless Fund, one of those being Hello Alice, both cases that we have covered throughout the year over at Inc. And then also, heading into this year basically was the escalation of those lawsuits, whether or not they settled, whether or not they continued, whether or not there was a ruling like we’ve continued to watch with both of those cases and many others. We also have very public attacks from folks like Robby Starbuck leveraged against big companies like Lowe’s, Harley Davidson, that have caused a lot of attention and worry among other companies too. Then you have the election, then Trump’s win puts even more fuel on the fire. That’s a direct quote from David Glasgow who I spoke with. He’s at the NYU School of Law at the Meltzer Center there, says that that just caused even more anti-DEI action and empowerment, really, in that movement. So now, here we are at the end of 2024, and we’re already starting to see this changing environment play out at companies, DEI-related. Speaker 1: Yeah, they’re not talking about it.

Lynch: They’re not talking about it. They’re not hiring for it. DEI-related job postings have gone down. Speaker 1: Really? Lynch: Yeah, that’s according to multiple reports over the year. Companies are changing their language around DEI. That’s been really interesting to see play out, taking out words like diversity.

Speaker 1: Universities are doing it too. Lynch: The Society for Human Resource Management took the word equity out of their DEI acronym. So, that’s a huge indication of where this could be going into 2025. Christine: Are any of these companies doing that because it just should be part of how we think and just is, or is it all backlash, do you think?

Lynch: It seems to be backlash related, Christine, because they’re not changing too much about their actual programs, according to a couple of the experts that I’ve spoken with. This just seems to be something that they hope will placate many of these anti-DEI activists so that they’re not the next one to get a lawsuit. Which whether or not that will play out would be interesting to see, but that seems to be their first line of defense. But even workers are becoming less enthusiastic about DEI. That came out in a recent Pew Research Center survey. So, it’s going to be really interesting to see where this goes from here. But this doesn’t mean that companies have given up on DEI in general. Speaker 1: I think that we’ve been reporting too about a couple of instances where companies actually face litigation and are coming back stronger than ever. So, it is exciting and I’m kind of on the seat of my, on the edge of my seat trying to figure out, trying to see how it goes next. Are they going to get embroiled in another lawsuit and can they really be this confident heading into a Trump administration? Lynch: Right. A lot are just, I spoke to one expert who described as going underground. They’re just waiting out to see if this kind of energy around the anti-DEI movement will just kind of fizzle, and then they can start coming forward with their programs again.

Speaker 1: Yeah. You’ve been doing a lot of reporting on the Fearless Fund in particular, and that’s a non-profit example of, or an example of a non-profit being implicated in a legal spat with DEI issues. Where are they now? What’s happening? Lynch: Yeah. So, I recently spoke with the co-founder of the Fearless Fund and Foundation, Arian Simone, and what’s interesting is they settled their lawsuit in September, which, from the outside might look like a loss. They are framing it as really a victory because this means that their DEI case did not go to the Supreme Court, did not create case law that was going to limit race-based funding moving forward. Speaker 1: Oh, for sure.

Lynch: But now, they have to decide how they’re going to continue to operate. They have a number of portfolio companies, but even when I was speaking with Arian, she said, “We’re not starting another fund anytime soon. We are going to be waiting to see how this all plays.” Out supporting our portfolio companies, absolutely. But right now, she just said there’s so much political activity and also a pullback in DEI commitments that’s making her hesitant in moving forward with certain plans. Speaker 1: Yeah. Meanwhile, if you look at the investment environment, you’ll still see ESG-related companies doing really well in terms of being good attraction mechanisms for investors. The investor money is still there for these kinds of environmentally friendly businesses and socially responsible businesses, yet it’s still a hard time if you’re actually committed to diversity. Lynch: Yes. And it’s interesting to see how this will all go, how the lawsuits will go. But also, we were talking about Gen Z earlier. Gen Z is very committed to diversity. That’s come up in multiple surveys as well. So, if these new younger workers are coming into companies with these values, it seems like there’d be no choice but to address them in some way.

Christine: Do you think we’ll see a new wave of it? I mean, will it reform in some way? Lynch: When I was talking to Arian Simone, she actually did mention that she believes it’s a pendulum swing on DEI. IT goes back and forth, back and forth. Right now, there’s a lot of worries about this, but she expects that time again from now, there’ll be reignited excitement. Tim: I also wonder just, do you know what is the backlash about? Are there any specific objections or is there something about the implementation of DEI or the practice of it that’s not clicking with people or causing, because you said workers are also unhappy with it.

Lynch: Right. So, I mentioned David Glasgow before. He’s at the Meltzer Center. They created a tracker basically looking at over 100 DEI cases. The most common are for these targeted programs that are supporting, let’s say, in the case of the Fearless Fund, black-owned businesses, right? Specific groups of either employees or founders for a fund. And basically, these opponents are saying, “You need to open this up for everyone.” It can be under resourced, it can be underprivileged, but to limit these kinds of programs, they believe illegal. Speaker 1: Strictly based on race. Lynch: Exactly. So, I’m interested to see if, and I believe we will see many of these companies not abandon these programs, but open up the qualifications for many of them to either avoid backlash or maybe just because they feel that there should be casting a wider net.

Speaker 1: Is it just related to race or is it more gender-focused? Is it any kind of seemingly unmeritocratic programming? Lynch: That’s an interesting question. The cases I’ve seen, the cases that have certainly been getting most attention, I’ve been most closely watched, seem to be definitely related to race. Speaker 1: Yeah, I was wondering if the gender would be the next shoe to fall.

Lynch: Right. Tim: I also wonder if, because I’ve seen a lot of this too, where I think there’s the promise of DEI, which is we’re going to create more equitable hiring, And then, people find out, oh, there’s actually laws around, there’s a lot of laws around hiring based on race or ethnicity or protected characteristics. It is a challenge to hire a diverse workforce and one that I think HR departments are not equipped to handle or are slow to adapt to, or hiring managers in general. And then, I think there’s also the realization, it goes back to the whole Gen Z manager burnout thing. You have to support people once you hire them or they’re not successful. And then unfortunately, if it’s a person who does identify of a different race, it’s sort of like, they become sort of emblematic of the failed promise of it, which is totally unfair and not scientific. But I think there’s a perception, it might just be part of the perception problem, right, is sort of throwing the baby out with the bath water.

Speaker 1: Yeah, that’s really fascinating. Tim: That’s just my whiteboard. Speaker 1: Yeah. I like it. No, it makes perfect sense.

Lynch: And in DEI, the eye for inclusion is why so many companies emphasize that once we have a diverse workforce, how do we keep it? Tim: Yeah. Yeah. Speaker 1: You have to nurture this. So, what are we excited about? What are we looking forward to? Obviously this new year is going to have some good stuff. It’s going to have some wild stuff and uncertain stuff. What’s on your radar, Tim?

Tim: Oh god, Speaker 1: That doesn’t sound overly optimistic. Tim: Well, I mean, where to begin? I think crypto obviously is having-

Speaker 1: Oh yeah, the crypto. Tim: … a new moment. Yeah. People are excited about it again. Bitcoin’s up. Doge is up. I foolishly… Speaker 1: Oh, the actual [inaudible 00:30:14]?

Tim: Dogecoin. Yeah. The only reason I know I bring that up is because I did experimentally five years ago. I bought, I think $50 in Dogecoin. It immediately devalued, so it’s just been sitting in my Robinhood account for years at negative 50. And then, I noticed one day it skyrocketed back up to 50. I was like, well, I better get rid of it now before it crashes again. But here’s the thing, crypto is not crashing yet. It’s going back up. Speaker 1: Yeah, yeah. Bitcoin’s over 100,000 now. Tim: Exactly.

Speaker 1: Talk to your accountant about this, Tim? Tim: What she doesn’t know can’t hurt either of us. Christine: Yeah. I mean, do think that it’s going to be in the news over and over and over again, whether it’s new folks in the administration.

Speaker 1: Yeah. We have Paul Atkins running SEC, and we have David Sacks, who’s going to be the crypto and AI czar. David Sacks is a very, very well-known venture capitalist. Christine: And serial entrepreneur, right? Speaker 1: AI enthusiast.

Christine: Yeah. Interesting. So, I mean, I would say, regulations to watch, but I don’t know that they’ll be putting in the regulations. Speaker 1: Yeah. When you said Doge earlier, I thought you were talking about the department of, what is it? Christine: Government efficiency.

Speaker 1: Government efficiency. Christine: I don’t mean to say that with the tone, but I mean, I was kind of trying to put in air quotes. I heard the tone. No, no. I mean, I don’t know. I feel like it’s going to be a lot. Folks need to be, kind of tread carefully in the business world, in these realms, right? Speaker 1: Yeah, absolutely. It will be a lot. And we will be very busy here at Inc.

Christine: For sure. Speaker 1: Yeah. Let’s hear everyone’s takes on tariffs. What’s going to happen? Lynch: Okay. The promise is that we’re expecting broad-based tariff between 10 and 20% across the board on imports, and then plus 60% on Chinese-made goods.

Speaker 1: Wow. Lynch: So, that’s going to rock a lot of businesses, especially in our orbit. But according to the stories that we’ve been writing and the companies that we’ve been talking to, if you have products that are made in America, you’re happy right now. That’s the flip of this coin is that some businesses will do pretty well. Tim: And there’s certain industries that we’ve noted it’ll be affected more than others. Agriculture, retail, manufacturing, I don’t know if you’ve seen the news today, but toy makers are freaking out, and companies in general, if they’re importing a lot of stuff, they are rushing right now to import things.

Speaker 1: People are stocking up. Tim: Exactly. So, I predict maybe even a warehouse boom could happen. Speaker 1: Oh, that’s fascinating.

Tim: So, get your warehouse now and import your toys now. I don’t think tariffs are as a whole good. I think it’s a purple state issue with a lot of nuances that people do not understand because those costs are going to be passed on to the consumers, and a lot of the tariffs Trump put in place in his last administration, Biden’s actually upheld and even added on to. Speaker 1: Yeah. And they’ve been revenue drivers for the country. Tim: Yep.

PART 3 OF 4 ENDS [00:33:04] Tim: And even added on to. Ransom: And they’ve been revenue drivers for the country.

Tim: Yep. But here’s the thing. A lot of financial experts are freaking out. They’re very worried about this new set of promised tariffs. And they don’t really see these ones as having the same beneficial effect. Ransom: Well, especially if they’re broad-based. And the idea is that other countries might pursue their own tariffs against the United States. Here’s an interesting fact. About 1% of small companies actually engage in exporting, traditionally. Lynch: Huh.

Ransom: So this is probably a crisis for big businesses if we’re thinking about reverse tariffs or retribution. Tim: And when you think about that in the risk landscape, it sounds like a good opportunity for small businesses to help solve some of those problems. Like I mentioned warehouses, but if you are an importer, an exporter, a lot of companies are finding a workaround, and they’ll import basically to a country that doesn’t have tariffs with the United States and then import again from that country. So it’s a little more costly- Ransom: Oh yeah.

Tim: … but it’s less than paying the tariff. So if you’re a shipping and logistics- Ransom: What a nightmare for climate change. “Let’s move it to Mexico and then move it to the United States.” Tim: Exactly. Which is why I say it’s kind of like a purple issue, because the promise of tariffs is “good for our economy, good for workers, good for jobs, better for the environment,” but I think we can sort of see how, to your point, it won’t have the effect… No one right now can say exactly what will happen, and it will probably not have as many beneficial effects as Trump thinks it will, or as, you know-

Ransom: Right, yeah. He sort of sees it as this it’s a revenue driver for the country. He thinks that American made and generated products and the companies that produce them will do better. It’ll be good for American innovation. That’s interesting. Will it be good for American innovation? Tim: Will it be good for American innovation? Let me think about that. I think it will be good for American innovation. I think the American entrepreneur is one that treats business and entrepreneurship as a way to solve problems, and in many cases, the problems that institutions or governments can’t or won’t solve. So I think for the savvy entrepreneur, pay attention to where the problems are that comes out of this year of chaos, or four years of chaos, and keep reading inc.com for ways to- Ransom: Excellent evergreen advice there.

Lynch: Nice plug. Tim: Yeah. Ransom: And Sarah, how about you? What are you watching?

Lynch: Yeah, so I think it’s kind of worth noting that entrepreneurs seem to be feeling really optimistic right now. That came out of my reporting this week. The NFIB’s most recent survey, the first survey post-election, showed a huge breakthrough in optimism for small businesses. Ransom: I mean, small business owners are notoriously optimistic though, yeah? Lynch: Indeed, but for the past almost three years, their optimism levels have been below the 50-year average, and this is the first time that this has broken through, and I think that that’s really notable heading into next year. And so I think what I’m heartened about is if they’re feeling so optimistic, that could lead to really interesting innovations and investments in their company heading into next year. So I think we could be coming up on a really interesting-

