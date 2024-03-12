3 Companies Share Their Winning Formula for Retaining Top Talent

For fast-growing companies, employee retention is key to maintaining growth and success.

Despite ongoing challenges in the labor market — including tension between employees and bosses over the return-to-office battle and reports of a further 85,000 layoffs just last month — savvy entrepreneurs view this time as an opportunity to attract and keep top talent.

Angela Hood, CEO and co-founder of ThisWay Global, an Austin, Texas-based artificial intelligence company specializing in bias removal from talent acquisition, recommends clear, straightforward communication. “The answer is, we need to talk to the people and the talent that work for us that we want to keep,” she says. But how does that translate into practice? Hood joined entrepreneurs Joe Ferencz and Milton Antony in a panel discussion at the SXSW Inc. Founders House in Austin, where they shared their strategies for retaining talent.

Showcasing a mission For Ferencz, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based video game company, Gamefam, it’s all about clarity around how the mission is communicated.

“We invested very early on in creating company culture in a deliberate and intentional way, even in a remote company,” he says. “What that meant was defining a mission statement that we could read out, that we could share, that managers could share down with their reports.”

Making sure that people feel a part of something bigger is key, Ferencz says, and also helps build bridges between different employees. At his Gamefam, for example, the age profile for employees varies significantly. “Our company is a unique mix of kind of longtime video game industry veteran professionals from places like Blizzard Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Activision and also Gen Z native creators, 18 to 24 years old,” he says. In addition to defining the mission statement, Ferencz says the company holds a quarterly all-hands meeting and twice-monthly senior management meetings to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Creating human connection Antony, who runs Austin-based marketing and optimization company SalesLabX, says that as his company shifts towards digital and remote work, his strategy is centering around being intentional during one-on-one conversations.

“We have to set up our one-on-ones in such a way that when you open the conversation, you’re not starting with just their role but them as a person,” Antony says. “‘What is going on with your life, and how do you want to align that with your work?'”

Antony says it’s about making people feel valued, not just for the job they do. That is why he also personally helps plan his company’s two bi-annual offsites, during which the focus is on relaxation and personal connections. So far, SalesLabX, which was a 2023 Inc. Best Workplaces honoree, has hosted company retreats that have included meditation and sound baths. Using technology purposefully

All three founders agree on being transparent about the use of technology, particularly the use of AI. Hood believes a lot of the fear employees have regarding AI comes from not knowing how it will be used. “By bringing transparency to these decisions and involving your team in the process of selecting and using technology, that eradicates this fear,” she says.

Antony agrees, adding that employers should be transparent in their explanation of why they are adopting AI tools.