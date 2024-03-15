The 4 Worst States for Small Business Employees

Compensation is crucial for attracting and retaining top talent. But small businesses in certain states may need to reevaluate their compensation structure if they want to stay competitive.

A recent study conducted by the consultancy firm Venture Smarter identified the four states with the lowest salaries for employees of small businesses: Mississippi, West Virginia, Nebraska, and Idaho.

The company used U.S. Census Bureau data to calculate the average salary for employees in small businesses of varying sizes. For the smallest businesses (businesses with fewer than five employees), West Virginia showed the most significant wage disparities. In that state, the average salary is just over $37,000, nearly 34 percent below the national average of approximately $46,800. Mississippi followed, with small businesses in that state paying the second-lowest average wage at $39,900 (28 percent lower than the nationwide average). Meanwhile, Nebraska’s average wage stands at $42,700, representing a 24 percent difference from the national average.

In small businesses with five to nine employees as well as those with 10 to 19 employees, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Idaho consistently had the lowest wages.