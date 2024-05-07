Airbnb Unveils Listings for ‘Up’ House, Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Mansion, and Other ‘Icons’ Experiences in a Bid to Stay Relevant

From a rare stay at Prince’s mansion to the chance to join a tour with reggaeton star Feid, or even spend a night in Disney and Pixar’s iconic homes, Airbnb ‘s latest listings show how a company as old as the iPhone can remain relevant. The company recently unveiled an “Icons” category, featuring 11 experiences — from intimate concerts to once-in-a-lifetime stays — all available for free or under $100.

As competition in the short-term rental market intensifies, with rivals like Austin-based VRBO and San Francisco-based Kindred gaining ground and hotels in major cities benefiting from tighter regulations , Airbnb is doubling down on its efforts to stay current through innovation .

“They’re saying, we’re going to do something that nobody else can duplicate,” says Cait Lamberton, a marketing professor at The Wharton School. “And that gives you a way to keep growing in a very mature, competitive market.”

The maturity of the market for short-term stays makes innovation difficult, Lamberton says. Companies can try adding features or improving quality, but these efforts have limitations, especially given customers’ focus on affordability. “Every category has a lifecycle, every single one of them,” Lamberton says. “When a category goes from growth into maturity, there are more competitors in the space, which puts downward pressure on prices.”