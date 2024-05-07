Airbnb Unveils Listings for ‘Up’ House, Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Mansion, and Other ‘Icons’ Experiences in a Bid to Stay Relevant
The vacation rental company aims to remain competitive with the launch of its ‘Icons’ category.
BY ARACELI CRESCENCIO, EDITORIAL INTERN @ARACELIREPORTS
Photo: Courtesy Airbnb; Frederik Vercruysse, Thomas Prior, Ryan Lowry
From a rare stay at Prince’s mansion to the chance to join a tour with reggaeton star Feid, or even spend a night in Disney and Pixar’s iconic homes, Airbnb‘s latest listings show how a company as old as the iPhone can remain relevant. The company recently unveiled an “Icons” category, featuring 11 experiences — from intimate concerts to once-in-a-lifetime stays — all available for free or under $100.
As competition in the short-term rental market intensifies, with rivals like Austin-based VRBO and San Francisco-based Kindred gaining ground and hotels in major cities benefiting from tighter regulations, Airbnb is doubling down on its efforts to stay current through innovation.
“They’re saying, we’re going to do something that nobody else can duplicate,” says Cait Lamberton, a marketing professor at The Wharton School. “And that gives you a way to keep growing in a very mature, competitive market.”
The maturity of the market for short-term stays makes innovation difficult, Lamberton says. Companies can try adding features or improving quality, but these efforts have limitations, especially given customers’ focus on affordability. “Every category has a lifecycle, every single one of them,” Lamberton says. “When a category goes from growth into maturity, there are more competitors in the space, which puts downward pressure on prices.”