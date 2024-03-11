Arlan Hamilton Wants to Teach You How to Become a Millionaire

Arlan Hamilton knows how to get a crowd excited. During a fireside chat at the SXSW Inc. Founders House in Austin, Texas, she hops on stage wearing a sweatshirt that declares an ambitious goal: creating 1,000 new millionaires. She calls out to the audience, “Raise your hand if you’re going to be one of them. Raise your hand if you’re going to be one of them.”

Hamilton’s call-to-action is part of a movement she calls “Your First Million,” which aims to help underrepresented entrepreneurs gain the resources and tools they need to generate their first million dollars. During the fireside chat on March 9, she shared her plans for fueling the movement.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of millionaires,” says the venture capitalist, whose Los Angeles-based VC firm Backstage Capital invests in women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. “I learned, ‘Oh, this is actually something that you could study, deconstruct, and then teach.'” Hamilton said the biggest takeaway from her career is that billionaires and millionaires have learned how to make themselves valuable. Her focus now is helping entrepreneurs move away from salaries or hourly rates and instead get paid for the value they hold.

To Hamilton, the “Your First Million” movement is an extension of her brand and recently released second book, Your First Million: Why You Don’t Have to Be Born into a Legacy of Wealth to Leave One Behind. She plans to build on this momentum with a three-day live event in Los Angeles next month, where actress Issa Rae and sports agent Rich Paul will appear as panelists. But in the long term, Hamilton envisions “Your First Million” becoming an annual event where entrepreneurs convene not only to learn and network, but also to celebrate a new class of millionaires — with graduates walking across a stage in triumph.