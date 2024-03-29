Baltimore Bridge Collapse Highlights Latino Immigrants’ Crucial, Yet Risky Role in the Job Force

Experts say the tragedy is a reminder that greater protections and safety measures for immigrant workers are needed.

Two men at Fort Armistead Park look at the twisted structure and road decking from the Francis Scott Key Bridge, draped across the bow of the container ship Dali, on March 28, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

All six construction workers who went missing after the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge earlier this week came from Mexico or Central America.

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Latinos comprise 30 percent of the construction workforce nationwide, and reports indicate they face a higher likelihood of workplace injuries or fatalities compared to workers of other ethnicities. It’s a statistic that experts say underscores the need for more safety measures to protect immigrant workers, who often take dangerous jobs to support their families.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“It has been shown repeatedly that immigrants, particularly those who may not speak English and are most desperate to earn a living for their families, are often the most afraid to speak up, and therefore are most exploited and those who are exploited,” says Marcy Goldstein-Gelb, co-executive director of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, a worker advocacy organization. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, construction is a “high hazard industry,” and workers in that sector face dangerous situations including falling from rooftops, electrocutions, and being struck by heavy equipment.

Goldstein-Gelb says that it’s more likely for Latino immigrants to work the most dangerous jobs, such as roofing and demolishing. She says employers can help protect Latinos, and all construction workers, by supporting unions, creating health and safety committees, and encouraging workers to speak up and work together to follow OSHA guidelines.

There may also be a language barrier that contributes to the higher fatality and death rate for Latino immigrants, according to Goldstein-Gelb. “I’m not saying all employers, but the bad actors will particularly recruit people that are not going to question them or speak up and [they] can pay the least. So there’s this exploitative situation,” she says. Employers aiming to enhance workplace safety should prioritize offering training in languages understood by their employees. Additionally, Goldstein-Gelb says hiring bilingual supervisors can help bridge the language gap. Providing these resources and establishing safety guidelines isn’t just the ethical thing to do, Goldstein-Gelb says. It also makes business sense. She points to data indicating that companies that invest in safety have higher productivity rates, lower turnover rates, and boosted employee morale.