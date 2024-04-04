Cocoa and Vanilla Prices Are on the Rise: How Businesses Can Navigate the Challenge

For those in the sweets business, this month may look a bit bitter.

Cocoa prices hit an all-time high on Monday, and today brought more woes, as the production of vanilla suffered a significant setback due to Cyclone Gamane, Bloomberg reported.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

According to research from J.P. Morgan, the reason behind the cocoa price hike is a global cocoa shortage caused by a drought in West Africa, which accounts for about 80 percent of the world’s cocoa output. Climate change is also a factor in the vanilla shortage: Madagascar produces approximately 80 percent of the world’s vanilla, but according to the United Nations, the nation has seen an unprecedented number of cyclones in recent years (as well as the worst drought in four decades).

Carl Quash III, head of snacks and nutrition at market research company Euromonitor International, says businesses are turning to creative methods to combat rising prices.

This Easter, he says, a lot of creativity was on display in store shelves. More companies introduced holiday kits with pre-filled Easter eggs, a repackaging effort that eliminated the need for candies to be individually wrapped but also increased the sweets’ appeal to families. Quash also points to the introduction of flavor combinations like the recent launch of Easter Sundae-flavored M&M’s, which includes less cocoa-heavy white chocolate. These kinds of combinations can help companies reduce costs by reducing the amount of cocoa needed, Quash says. Quash also recommends that sweets businesses diversify their product offerings. This includes “investing more in more premium lines, like box assortments,” which are usually more expensive but also “carry heavier weight” with consumers, Quash says. Diversification could also include promotional campaigns that range across less pressured categories, Quash says, such as biscuits or sugar confectionery.

On a broader level, though, these challenges are helping to raise industry awareness about the importance of sustainability practices, Quash says: “We didn’t pay that much attention to sustainability, what, 20 years ago… it was more of a buzz thing than it was regulation.”