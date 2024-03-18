Daniella Pierson Shares the 4 Essential Lessons That Helped Her Become a Multimillionaire

Today, Daniella Pierson is seen as an undisputably successful entrepreneur: At 28, she not only leads New York City-based media company The Newsette (a 2022 Inc. 5000 honoree), but also serves as the co-founder of Wondermind, a NYC-based mental health startup launched alongside singer and actress Selena Gomez and fellow entrepreneur Mandy Teefey. In 2022, Forbes recognized her as “one of the wealthiest women of color in the U.S.”

But in college, Pierson considered herself to be the last person anyone would ever invest in. “My teachers literally said, ‘You should probably not become an entrepreneur, and your little newsletter thing is never going to work,’ ” she says.

Pierson had failed her entrepreneurship course and even received a letter from the dean warning of potential expulsion if she didn’t raise her GPA in her final semester. But she knew that was not an option. “I am so lucky,” says Pierson of her upbringing. “My mother’s an immigrant from Colombia who had to win a scholarship every year from pre-K to graduating college in order to go to school. My father didn’t even go to college, because they were very poor. The best gift my parents could give us was our education — my only job in college was just to not get kicked out.”

Pierson managed to pull her grades up, and after graduation, she moved to New York City to grow The Newsette. The company, which is now worth $200 million, has more than one million Gen-Z and Millennial users across its social channels and daily email newsletter.

Pierson “should not have made it,” she says. But she did, and now she’s on a mission to empower other entrepreneurs, with a special focus on women of color who reflect her own journey. In fact, this Wednesday, she will launch Be a Breadwinner — a NYC-based company conceptualized alongside J.P. Morgan Wealth Management CEO Kristin Lemkau — with aims to ignite a movement around financial independence. “It’s a rally cry for anyone and everyone who has ever felt counted out or pushed aside to build their own future and freedom,” Pierson says. Here are four lessons from Pierson’s own journey that anyone interested in becoming a breadwinner can implement now:

1. Start small, dream big Pierson says any company can grow from a “dinghy to a cruise ship,” but the important thing is to always keep consumers in mind.

“Don’t feel bad if you aren’t raising $5 million, or $1 million,” she says. “Start small and make sure that you find that product market fit. I see so many people that all they’re worried about is just getting the funding. And then once they have it… they don’t even know if there’s a product market fit. They just launch it to the world. And then all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Oops,’ and those are very expensive mistakes.” 2. Treat your finances like a workout

Financial fitness requires practice, and Pierson recommends treating it like a fitness plan. “It’s working on it every single day so that all of a sudden you look in the mirror and you have a six-pack,” Pierson says.

For the first five years after she started The Newsette, Pierson woke up at 5 a.m. every day to write the newsletter herself. Much like a workout, she had to motivate herself — and financial independence was the key. “I was chasing freedom. I was chasing not having to go back to Jacksonville, Florida and live with my parents. I was chasing not having to marry some rich guy and be beholden to them,” she says. 3. Be an expert at selling yourself

In Pierson’s view, if you can’t even market yourself, it’s going to be challenging to sell your product or service. The Newsette founder says this skill was vital to her success in pitching Diane Von Furstenberg, who had been reading Pierson’s newsletter: “I literally looked her in the eyes and said, ‘Do this with me. Because you say that you believe in female empowerment. You’ve been saying that since you invented the wrap dress in 1974. What is more female-empowering than letting me — a 23-year-old — and my company build content for you?'”

Later, after she had developed a close relationship with Furstenberg, Pierson learned that the designer chose to work with her because of her ability to effectively elevate herself. 4. Treat your network like your net worth

Pierson says her mantra has always been to give value before she ever asks for anything. Having moved to New York City with zero connections, she quickly recognized the importance of building strong relationships.