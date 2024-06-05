Derecho Devastation Underscores Need for Disaster Preparation

Businesses in Texas and Louisiana continue to see the fallout from a destructive derecho, a type of violent storm that first hit the Gulf Coast on May 16, and subsequent storms that left more than one million homes and businesses without power in the Houston area alone.

Unlike tornadoes or hurricanes, derechos move quickly and are difficult to predict, so they catch many off guard. In Houston, businesses suffered major damage in a matter of minutes.

“You could see the sky darkening, you thought a storm was coming, but you didn’t really think much of it,” says Kris Larson, president and CEO of Central Houston, a nonprofit that advances the vision for downtown Houston. “You thought it was going to be your average summertime thunderstorm, and it turned into something very different very fast.” According to Larson, about a dozen businesses in the downtown area were damaged by the derecho, including four to five thousand windows that were shattered.

So far, Larson estimates that recovery efforts are about 70 percent complete. Larger companies like Chevron — the downtown area’s largest employer, with a workforce of 9,000 people — are still operating remotely in an effort to alleviate the strain on roadways and the street grid, which have been impacted by numerous closures. Smaller businesses, Larson says, have brought in crews to work around the clock to clean up the debris, aiming to return to normal operations as swiftly as possible.

Larson says that after seeing the damage left behind by the derecho, his team is “absolutely” looking to be better equipped for various types of storms, not just hurricanes, which are the most common type of storm-related disaster for which they prepare. “Updating our emergency action plan to start recognizing different types of climate-related storm events is absolutely critical,” Larson says. He adds that this is a lesson for “businesses of all scales to ensure that they’ve got an emergency response plan in place.” While reports indicate that most power has been restored in the Houston area, other parts of Texas are still working to restore power. The derecho resulted in the deaths of at least eight Houston-area residents, and the subsequent storms claimed the life of one teenager.

This is not the first time a derecho has caused this kind of destruction: The 2020 Midwest Derecho caused extensive damage and economic losses in multiple states, leading to more than $13.3 billion in damages.