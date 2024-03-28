How 3 Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Strides in Finance’s Male-Dominated Landscape

Three innovators share their top tips for women founders looking to break into finance and make an impact.

The financial industry has always been a bit of a boys’ club. Women have been and continue to be underrepresented on the corporate side — and despite ongoing changes in the industry, female entrepreneurs continue to face an uphill battle.

Rochelle Nawrocki-Gorey, founder of Chicago-based social impact fintech company SpringFour, has spent her entire career in finance. Women-led firms “do not get the same attention as male-led companies do, whether it’s from investors, partners, or the media,” Nawrocki-Gorey says.

The data backs this up. The 2024 Wells Fargo Impact of Women Owned Businesses report reveals a surge in women starting businesses, particularly in finance, from 2019 to 2023. Despite this growth, only 2 percent of all venture capital funds in the U.S. went to female-founded companies last year, according to PitchBook. For women of color entrepreneurs, the challenge can be even greater: A 2023 McKinsey and Company study found that businesses started by Black and Latina women receive just 0.1 percent of VC funding. While the barriers in the finance industry are wide, for some female founders, they are a motivation to excel. Here are the strategies that helped three women founders achieve success in the financial industry.

Slow down to prioritize growth

Nawrocki-Gorey says the common advice in today’s startup world is to move fast and be quick. For her, the opposite was true: slow, intentional growth was key to her success with SpringFour. When she started the company in 2005, it wasn’t a full-time endeavor. She was caring for a two-year-old and a newborn, but was driven by her prior work in affordable housing and foreclosure intervention research to understand the reasons why people fall behind on their mortgages. “Understanding that if we could address that underlying root cause, we could help people resume paying and saving again,” she says.

Today, her company acts as a link between people facing financial challenges and the nonprofit organizations ready to offer support. Clients such as Capital One, BMO, and M&T Bank leverage SpringFour’s technology, which includes a vetted database of nonprofit resources that banks can use to connect customers to essential services such as food banks, utility assistance, and job training programs.

Nawrocki-Gorey says that as she began working on SpringFour, she took time to understand both the viewpoint of financial institutions and the state of the market. This helped her speak with a sense of authenticity, but her deep learning about these issues also helped her improve her product. For example, when she became aware of predatory practices targeting low-income individuals, she made sure SpringFour implemented a rigorous vetting process to ensure that all nonprofit organizations listed in its database have a verified history of effectively helping people. Her slow and steady approach has paid off. Nawrocki-Gorey did not disclose the company’s annual revenue, but said that in 2023, SpringFour facilitated close to 6 million referrals, connecting individuals with an average of three to five resources.

“It’s OK to take the time to make certain you have good product market fit,” she says. Embrace your strengths

Stephany Kirkpatrick says when she was starting to build her New York City-based payments company Orum, she had to brush off “lots of advice” that questioned her ability to succeed — despite the fact that she had spent years in the fintech space, including seven at LearnVest, the financial planning company founded by Alexa von Tobel.

But Kirkpatrick did feel, and continues to feel, uncertain about one aspect of her entrepreneurial credentials. “A big part of what I struggle with still today is not being technical,” she says. “Many, not all, but many venture-backed founders, they’re engineers. They write code for a living.”

Kirkpatrick says mentorship, including her relationship with Tobel, has played a huge role in helping her deal with impostor syndrome. She also generally relies on her network to learn from other female founders who balance many roles. But at the end of the day, Kirkpatrick says embracing her background has helped make her company stronger. While she didn’t have technical know-how, she did have experience raising capital and going through a merger-aquisition prior to starting Orum. So, as a founder, she knew the key to streamlining money movement processes centered on secure financial infrastructure.

Kirkpatrick has raised $82 million from investors including Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Primary Venture Partners, and American Express Ventures since founding Orum. The company did not disclose annual revenue, but Kirkpatrick says Orum’s customer base has grown 820 percent year over year. Over-prepare to stay ahead

Suzanne Shank, co-founder and CEO of investment banking firm Siebert Williams Shank & Co, says her early days as an entrepreneur felt like David going up against Goliath. “We were a small firm, competing head-to-head with all the big-bulge bracket names that are almost household names,” she says.

But Shank knew she had a competitive edge: her dedication to being overly prepared. As a Wharton MBA student seeking her first finance internship, this meant literally going the extra mile. She says she took a train from Pennsylvania to New York and knocked on doors, trying to break in to the industry.

As a CEO, Shanks says, she took a similar approach to forming relationships with new clients in a competitive landscape. Since launching her company in 1996, she has prioritized building long-term relationships over any one transaction. Over time, Shanks says, the approach has enabled the firm to consistently tailor solutions for clients more effectively than its competitors. Now, it’s not uncommon for the firm, dually headquartered in NYC and Oakland, California, to land billion-dollar deals. While Shank didn’t share the company’s annual revenue, according to Bloomberg league tables, Siebert Williams Shank & Co ranked as the leading minority underwriter in 2023. Notable deals have included underwriting $911 million for Pfizer’s $31 billion M&A financing to acquire Seagen and co-managing the $4.4 billion IPO for Kenvue in 2023.