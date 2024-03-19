Despite rising prices over the decades, the company has continued to offer the hot dog and soda combo deal since 1985.

Costco‘s $1.50 hot dog and soda deal has been a staple of the company’s discount stores since 1985, when Ronald Reagan was president, the Berlin Wall stood tall, and Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” topped Billboard‘s Hot 100. Despite all the changes in the world since — and plenty of inflation — shoppers nationwide have enjoyed the combo for the same price going on 40 years.

Richard Galanti, who served as Costco‘s CFO from 1985 until last Friday, has been a witness to the enduring popularity of this offering.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Galanti addressed a question on many Costco devotees’ minds: What will happen to the seemingly sacrosanct combo? “It’s probably safe for a while,” Galanti said. He said much the same to an investor during a 2022 earning call, explaining how the long-term fixture has been able to survive all these years.

“There are some businesses that are doing well with margin… those things help us be more aggressive in other areas, or as you mentioned, hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer, forever,” Galanti said.

According to a recent survey from Illinois-based company Squadhelp, which supplies companies with crowd-generated names, nostalgia can play a key role in branding. People are drawn to familiar concepts and are inclined to return to what has proven successful in the past. Costco’s steady hot dog deal shows the strength of the wholesale club’s commitment to low prices.

Costco reported revenue of $58.4 billion in its most recent quarter and Galanti told Bloomberg that while the company could increase its return on equity, “it goes back to doing the right thing.”