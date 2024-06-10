How This Latina Founder Celebrates Her Heritage–and Her Family–With Swicy Sauces

It’s Immigrant Heritage Month — a time to celebrate the contributions of immigrants to the United States. Immigrants like Annie Leal, who — despite the fact that businesses owned by Latino immigrants generate approximately 20 percent less revenue than those owned by U.S.-born Latinos — has found her own secret sauce to success.

Leal, 33, launched her McAllen, Texas-based company I Love Chamoy, which makes sugar-free Mexican candy sauces, in 2021. While rummaging through her diabetic dad’s sugar-free cabinet, Leal longed for the vibrant flavors of her Mexican childhood.

Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Leal and her family moved to McAllen to escape the organized crime plaguing their hometown. Shortly after their move, her father was diagnosed with diabetes. He switched to sugar-free sweets, stocking his cabinet with American brands like Hershey’s, Reese’s, and Jolly Ranchers. However, there were no sugar-free options that perfectly blended chili, lime, and heat, reminiscent of the Mexican candy her father loved. After hours of fruitless searching online, Leal decided to fill the gap herself by creating a sugar-free chamoy, a popular sauce often made from chili peppers, lime juice, dried fruits, and sugar.

“I could not get the idea of creating it out of my head. It was an obsession,” she says. “I felt like I had a crush; I would take a shower and think about business. I would go to sleep and daydream about it.”

Leal’s entrepreneurial drive was influenced by her grandmother, who passed away due to diabetes, and her desire to help other families make diabetes-related lifestyle changes easier. “[Diabetes] was something in our family, but we never talked about it much. I didn’t have a deep understanding of the disease,” she says. Leal, who had previously worked in marketing, quickly found a market for her product by documenting her business journey on Instagram and TikTok. She says her community online played a significant role in shaping her business approach. “I was like, wait, there’s this Hispanic TikTok, Hispanic Twitter, there are people with similar life stories as me,” she says.

In just three years, Leal has built a following of more than 432,000 on TikTok alone. Last year, I Love Chamoy hit sales of nearly $4 million, and Leal expects to reach $5 million in 2024.

When she launched, Leal didn’t treat I Love Chamoy as a traditional food business — rather, she saw it as a media or e-commerce company. “We didn’t go the route of pursuing grocery stores from the beginning,” she says. “Direct-to-consumer was what I knew, and it gave us the upper hand.” By leveraging social media, Leal has been able to bootstrap the business. But in 2022, just one year after launching, Leal entered the H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best contest. “I was like, ‘I’ll go, but there’s no way I’m gonna win.’ These companies have been around for much longer, and I was a team of one,” she says. Leal ended up winning the grand prize of $25,000 and had the opportunity to get her product into 250 H-E-B grocery stores. Although Leal says her best margins come from online sales, she recognizes that “a big chunk” of the Latino community buys in a store. “It just adds a different type of legitimacy to your business. So I love that we’ve been able to have both a presence online and our presence in retail,” she says.

Last year, I Love Chamoy was featured on Shark Tank, where Leal embraced her heritage by walking into the tank to the tune of mariachi music. Although she received praise from the Sharks — and an offer from Kevin O’Leary for a 12.5 percent stake — Leal left without outside investment. She couldn’t agree to giving up that much of her company. Reflecting on the experience, she says, “Driving home was the craziest feeling. I kept wondering if I should have taken the deal.” However, a few hours later, she checked her phone and found a DM from Mark Cuban, offering help. “Seeing that DM was reassuring that we made the right decision,” she says.

Leal’s focus on chamoy is a smart one, says Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor of consumer goods and foodservice insights at market research company Circana. “There is this craze, and social media has fueled it: the hotter, the better,” says Lyons Wyatt. “You don’t have to have spicy on just savory items; you can have spicy on anything.” Swicy (spicy and sweet) treats like chamoy are becoming particularly popular. In the past few months, Starbucks and Coca-Cola have launched new swicy beverages. Lyons Wyatt also notes that industry-wide, food and beverage options featuring zero, low, or reduced sugar have seen sales grow nearly 10 percent in the past year.

But to Leal, one of the most meaningful factors in her company’s growth is the rich history of Mexican candy and food, which, Leal says, has been popularized in the U.S. in part thanks to silent entrepreneurs, street vendors, and other Latino immigrants.