Latino-Owned Businesses Are Booming, but Access to Funding Remains a Challenge

According to the ninth annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship report, released today from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, Latino-owned businesses contribute more than $800 billion to the U.S. economy. And Latinos are starting new businesses at rapid rates: between 2007 and 2022, the report found, there was a 57 percent increase in Latino-owned businesses, compared with a 5 percent increase in the number of White-owned businesses.

However, key financial challenges remain for the community — particularly for Latina business owners and Latino entrepreneurs who have immigrated to the United States. Latina business owners are “most impacted” by ongoing gaps, says Barbara Gomez-Aguinaga, associate director of the SLEI. According to the report, Latino-owned businesses generate 51 percent more revenue than Latina-owned businesses. While Latina business owners are actively seeking financing, Gomez-Aguinaga says, they receive the lowest loan approval rates (39 percent) from both local and national banks. White female business owners, in contrast, have 55 percent approval rates from local banks and 65 percent from national banks, while White men are at 60 percent from national banks and 67 percent from local banks.

Latino immigrants — who are more than twice as likely to start a business compared with the U.S.-born population, according to recent research by Robert Fairlie, professor of public policy and economics at the University of California, Los Angeles — also encounter significant challenges.

Per the SLEI report, immigrant-owned Latino businesses rake in about 20 percent less revenue compared with those run by U.S.-born Latinos and have an average growth rate of 8.4 percent. Growth rates for U.S.-born Latino-owned businesses, on the other hand, clocked in at 10.1 percent. Gomez-Aguinaga says one reason for this is that immigrant-owned businesses tend to focus on food services and construction, while their U.S.-born counterparts lean toward professional and administrative services. But another reason is less access to government funding. Latino entrepreneurs born in the U.S. are more inclined (12 percent compared with 9 percent) to pursue government or corporate contracts than immigrant entrepreneurs.

Raul Lomeli, whose Los Angeles-based company Welcome Tech supports Spanish-speaking immigrants in the U.S., was born in the U.S. and said in the SLEI report that that gave him key opportunities that some of his friends missed out on. Welcome Tech has been able to secure government contracts, Lomeli told the SLEI, and according to Pitchbook, Welcome Tech has raised more than $89 million in funding.

Broadly, though, Latino business owners struggle to access capital. Crunchbase reports that Latino founders receive only 2 percent of total VC funding. The SLEI report also notes that Latino-owned tech-centric businesses particularly struggle to secure loans, receiving just 28 percent of the requested amount from local banks and 40 percent from national banks on average. Despite these challenges, Gomez-Aguinaga says that in many ways, the SLEI data shows Latinos are breaking stereotypes. This year, the report tracked AI adoption among Latino-owned tech businesses and found Latino-owned tech firms are more likely to embrace AI technologies compared with White-owned businesses.